World premiere with luxury watch NFT auction Swiss Stock Exchange: WIHN

World premiere with NFT luxury watch auction
To date, the NFT auction has already received a bid for 25 ethers (~ $ 50,000) for Jean-Claude Biver’s digital twin Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chrono Special item look.
Jean-Claude Biver and WISeKey announce
the sale will be extended until April 30, 2021.
https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/46278206053616762088099727979929024745946993553888345078461487400588605915137
This watch will be the first luxury watch to have a digital life with certified ownership and authenticity.
This digital twin will be the “authentic” double of the physical watch in the digital space.
Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021 – Jean-Claude Biver and Swiss cybersecurity company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) announce the extension of the first historic NFT auction of a luxury watch until at the end of April. The extended period of the NFT auction will start on April 7, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. CET from www.wisekey.com/wiseart/ and will end on April 30, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. CET.
The winner of the auction will take possession of Jean-Claude Bivers’ digital twin Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chrono Special item watch, a timepiece that served as a benchmark for tourbillons and complicated models released during its time at Hublot, while the physical watch will remain in Bivers’ personal collection.
Jean-Claude Biver and Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, launched 12 years ago the first digital certification of a luxury watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIWx_Z6JdJA. They are now reproducing this technological advance with the use of digital identification combined with NFT to use the digital certificate of authenticity existing on the Hublot watch and to verify and create a digital twin with its corresponding NFT.
About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a global cybersecurity leader currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and things using Human-Friendly Blockchain, AI and IoT as the backbone from the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the ubiquitous computing that shapes the Internet of Everything today. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually every IoT industry (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, phones mobiles, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the forefront of IoT because our semiconductors produce an enormous amount of big data which, when analyzed with artificial intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.
Our technology is approved by OISTE / WISeKeys Switzerland-based cryptographic root of trust (RoT) provides secure authentication and identification, in physical and virtual environments, for Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions between objects and between objects and people. For more information visit www.wisekey.com.
