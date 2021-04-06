NJ community raises $ 2,000 for waiter after band leaves no tips, angry note over time – NBC New York





As anyone who has eaten at a restaurant anytime since last summer knows, establishments are subject to strict rules. One of those common rules is to implement a time limit for customers, which roughly limits how long customers can be seated at the table. In New Jersey, a restaurateur was not too happy to be placed such a limit and expressed disapproval of the bill which went viral and led to a wave of support for restaurant staff. In addition to using a QR code for the menu, Glenbrook Brewery in Morristown declares at every table that seats are limited to 90 minutes due to COVID capacity restrictions. Last Friday evening a group of four sat down and at least one of them didn’t seem to appreciate being given such a limitation. So the customers ate their food and paid their $ 86 bill, but not a cent more, neglecting to leave some sort of monetary tip. What remained, however, was an angry tip for staff in the form of a note, reading in part, “Don’t kick paying customers after 90 minutes. Staff were surprised to get such a reaction from customers regarding a fairly common rule adopted in the service industry, which is a direct result of COVID and capacity limits. “It’s not like we’re trying to stop people from staying here, it’s just something that has to happen 50% for a business to survive,” said Beth, who served the table. . The shattering note and perhaps the more shattering lack of appreciation for service workers, however, was met with support from the community of Morristown. After a fellow duty at another nearby facility posted a snapshot of the receipt, donations started pouring in. The restaurant had received nearly $ 2,000 in support. “The support and outpouring from the public, the kind comments, just the things people say brings me to tears,” Beth said. She works as a waiter while studying for her doctorate in nursing practice. Although the donations came to make up for her dismal treatment by customers, she said the money wouldn’t just come back to her. “The plan is to split up with the other servers and give the rest to the community,” she said.







