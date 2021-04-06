PRECIOUS-Gold hits more than a week high as the dollar and yields fall





* Dollar at an almost two-week low * Strong U.S. data lifts stocks to record highs (Adds comments; updates prices) By Diptendu Lahiri April 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices climbed to their highest in more than a week on Tuesday as a weaker dollar and a drop in U.S. bond yields boosted demand for the metal. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,730.46 an ounce by 0703 GMT after touching its highest since March 25 at $1,737.35. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,731.10. "The strong U.S. economic data have eased concerns and have softened the dollar as a safe-haven asset, and gold is being supported because of that," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. The dollar slumped to an almost two-week low against a basket of rival currencies, making gold cheaper for buyers outside the United States. Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields slipped, moving further away from a 14-month peak hit last week, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold. Better than expected recent economic readings out of the United States, meanwhile, have lifted hopes of swift recovery and drove investors towards riskier assets. "Gold has formed a short-term double bottom but needs to break above $1,750 before it can head higher," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi, said in a note. "The metal could struggle to extend last week's recovery with the positive U.S. non-farm payroll data underpinning risk-on sentiment." The U.S. economic outlook is brightening, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Monday, adding that the Federal Reserve should stick to its easy monetary policy to help to support growth further. "The coordinated approach of central banks has kept gold supported for quite some time and that's what we are also seeing today," CMC's McCarthy said. Elsewhere, silver fell 0.1% to $24.88 an ounce while palladium rose 0.3% to $2,671.97 and platinum edged 0.1% down to $1,207.43. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru Editing by Shailesh Kuber and David Goodman )

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos