XORTX Announces European Patent Grant Notice Canadian Exchange: XRX.CN

CALGARY, Alberta, April 6, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (“XORTX” or the Company) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of the kidney progressive disease, is pleased to announce that it has received notification of its intention to grant the patent Compositions and methods for the treatment and prevention of the health consequences related to hyperuricemia by the European Patent Office for this international application PCT. The patent covers compositions and methods for the prevention and treatment of diabetic nephropathy (ND) using a uric acid lowering agent and specifically xanthine oxidase inhibitors. Aberrant purine metabolism and, in particular, a chronic increase in serum uric acid concentrations have been associated with the progression of kidney disease.

Dr Allen Davidoff, CEO, commented: This patent relates to certain compositions and uses of uric acid lowering agents to treat diabetic nephropathy and provides XORTX with protection in 31 markets in the European region. With this newly authorized patent, XORTX now has five patents issued in the US and / or EU covering compositions and uses of uric acid lowering agents for the treatment of progressive chronic kidney disease, hypertension, insulin resistance and diabetic nephropathy.

About the XRx-221

The XORTXs program, XRx-221, for DN, is a small molecule drug development program focused on providing therapies to patients to treat the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) due to diabetes. It expands our intellectual property platform in major European jurisdictions as part of our mission to develop and clinically advance drugs that manage purine metabolism and chronic elevation of serum uric acid with the aim of slowing the progression of diabetic nephropathy.

About chronic kidney disease (CRF) and diabetic nephropathy (DN)

CRF, also called chronic kidney disease, describes the progressive loss of kidney function. The kidneys filter waste and excess fluid from the blood, which is then excreted in the urine, but when CRF reaches an advanced stage, dangerous levels of fluid, electrolytes, and wastes can build up in the bloodstream. body. In the early stages of CRF, there may be few signs or symptoms and CRF may not become apparent until kidney function is significantly impaired. Treatment for CRF focuses on slowing the progression of kidney damage, usually by controlling the underlying cause. CRF can progress to end-stage kidney disease, which is fatal without artificial filtering (dialysis) or kidney transplantation. It is estimated that more than one in seven adults, or 15% of American adults, or about 37 million people, have coronary artery disease.1, and among these, it is estimated that diabetic nephropathy (ND) accounts for half of all individuals. Unfortunately, there are few drugs approved to treat or slow the progression of CKD or DN.

In the United States today, there are approximately 34 million people with diabetes, and nearly 11 million people with ND and more than 110 million worldwide. Current projections suggest that over the next 15 years, the population of people with diabetes will double from around 350 million today to nearly 650 million by 2035.2. Equally worrying, the global population of individuals with ND is expected to increase proportionately to ~ 175 million individuals. XORTX recognizes the significant unmet medical need and the opportunity to provide potentially first-rate, first-order therapeutic treatment to patients with T2DN. XORTX estimates that the US market opportunity for the XRx-221 would be greater than peak revenue estimated at $ 2 billion per year.

References:

Chronic Kidney Disease in the United States, 2021 www.cdc.gov/kidneydisease/publications-resources/ckd-national-facts.html# Alicic RZ, et al, Diabetic Kidney Disease, Clin J Am Soc Nephrol, 12 (12) 2032-2045, 2017 https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/pdfs/data/statistics/national-diabetes-statistics-report.pdf https://www.diabetesresearch.org/diabetes-statistics#:~:text=34.2%20million%20people%2C%20or%2010.5,%2C%20economic%2C%20and%20ethnic%20backgrounds

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of progressive chronic kidney disease, hypertension, insulin resistance and diabetic nephropathy. XORTX currently has three product candidates in various stages of clinical development targeting inhibition of the enzyme xanthine oxidase and reduction of uric acid as a method of treatment of progressive kidney disease. At XORTX, we are dedicated to the development of therapeutic products designed to improve the quality of life and the future of patients with kidney disease.

