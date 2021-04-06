Dear Doctor, Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine if I have just tested strongly positive for antibodies?





DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had regular swab tests for COVID-19, which have always been negative. The last one was just a few days ago. I had an antibody test six weeks ago which was also negative, but my antibody test this time was strongly positive. I was very careful to protect myself and had no symptoms! I am due to receive my first dose of vaccine tomorrow. What should I do? – CW REPLY: With frequent negative swab tests and no symptoms, your likelihood of having had COVID-19 is lower than the average person in your community. But if your community has been hit hard, as most have, there’s a good chance you’ve recently had an asymptomatic infection. The antibody test result you sent showed a strongly positive result using a very specific lab test. While it’s possible this was a false positive test result, I’m guessing you had a real case of COVID-19 so mild you didn’t notice any symptoms. You probably have immunity to another case of COVID-19, but that immunity can go away quickly. I recommend that you get vaccinated as scheduled. It is safe to get the vaccine as long as you have no symptoms. However, people who have been treated with a monoclonal antibody for their COVID-19 case should wait 90 days before getting vaccinated. DEAR DR. ROACH: I know someone who received the first and now the second dose of Moderna vaccine and had no side effects from either of them. Does that mean the vaccine isn’t working or does it mean their system is strong enough? Everyone talks about side effects, but no one mentions if you don’t have side effects. Please clarify, as I will be receiving my second vaccine next Saturday. – MJ REPLY: I often hear doctors and patients explaining reactions to the vaccine, such as arm pain and fever, as proof that the vaccine is working. It’s natural to worry that no reaction means the vaccine isn’t working. However, this is not the case. Even people without any side effects (most people have a little sore arm, at least) benefit from the vaccine. The Moderna vaccine was 94% effective in preventing infections. It is true that people who have a history of COVID-19 infection are more likely to have a side effect like fever or fatigue. So, I wouldn’t say that the person you know who didn’t have any side effects necessarily had a strong immune system. The immune system must be perfectly regulated both to protect you from invaders but also to avoid autoimmune reactions. But that does mean they’re less likely to have had COVID-19 in the past. Part of the danger of COVID-19 infection is the body’s immune and inflammatory response to the virus. I could speculate that people who have very strong reactions to the vaccine might be the ones most likely to be at risk for serious complications from COVID-19. Aside from speculation, vaccination is effective whether or not a person has side effects. * * * Dr Roach regrets not being able to respond to individual letters, but will incorporate them into the column whenever possible. Readers can email their questions to [email protected] or email 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803. (c) 2021 North America Syndicate Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos