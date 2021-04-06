I never spoke to Elon Musk about buying Tesla: Tim Cook





Apple CEO Tim Cook said he never spoke to Tesla CEO Elon Musk about buying his failed electric car business a few years ago. Musk tweeted in December last year that he had offered Cook to sell his electric car company at a tenth of its value during the tough times of 2017, but the Apple CEO declined to meet with him. In an interview with the New York Times on Monday, Cook said the talks never took place. “You know, I never spoke to Elon, although I have a lot of admiration and respect for the business he built,” Cook said. Musk had said that during Tesla Model 3’s “darker days” he wanted to sell the business. “During the darker days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He declined to participate in the meeting,” had Musk said in a tweet. .

Musk’s tweet emerged as reports surfaced that Apple was planning to launch its first electric and self-driving car in 2024. Musk said in a media interview in 2018 that his electric car startup was close to death within “single-digit weeks.” He said the company almost went bankrupt in 2008, the year he took over as CEO, and that at the time Tesla had “less than a 10% chance of success.” Tesla and Model 3, however, survived and the company continued to produce Model Y SUVs and new vehicles like the Cybertruck. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is now the second richest man on the planet after Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Tesla said last week it produced 180,338 vehicles and delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021. In the interview, Cook also offered some clues about augmented reality and self-driving cars. “I’m already seeing AR take off in some of these areas with phone use. And I think the promise is even greater in the future,” Cook said. “We like to integrate hardware, software and services, and find the intersection points of those because we think that’s where the magic happens,” Cook added.

