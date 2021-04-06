First MBE 8000 machine delivered to IntelliEPI Paris Stock Exchange: RIB





Press release April 6, 2021 8 a.m. First MBE 8000 machine delivered to IntelliEPI RIBER, the global market leader in molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, announces the delivery of the first MBE 8000 system, the world’s largest MBE machine, to IntelliEPI, a customer long-standing history of RIBER. This delivery is part of a sales contract for the equipment to be used in the fabrication of cob wafers for ultra-high performance vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) applications. Since VCSEL-based devices emit through the surface of the substrate, they can be turned into devices with high density emitter arrays. These components are gradually replacing traditional lasers as the gold standard for a growing range of applications – for example, 3D sensing (facial recognition on smartphones) or motion control – in various industries, from consumer electronics. health, automotive and telecommunications. Compared to other technologies, RIBERs MBE technology offers a range of advantages. This ability to create very abrupt interfaces combined with very precise metering control results in improved quality of deposited semiconductor films, improved conductivity properties and stronger performance for lasers. In order to meet the need for a higher throughput MBE platform for manufacturing high performance herringbone inserts with excellent insert uniformity, RIBER has developed the new MBE 8000 production system. The fully automated MBE 8000 uses an ultra-high vacuum deposition technique. This machine is a multi-wafer reactor with the ability to grow up to eight 150mm wafers simultaneously and offers the option of upgrading to 200mm wafers. The machine can produce VCSELs and other device structures with precise control down to single-layer atomic precision and with film thickness uniformity well below the 1% level, creating unmatched efficiency. For IntelliEPI, the MBE 8000 system will further enhance its epitaxy capabilities. In addition to its existing fleet of three MBE 49, eight MBE 6000, two MBE 7000, one V90 and one VG100, this new MBE 8000 production platform will enable IntelliEPI to cope with the expected increase in demand for its VCSEL in growth and other markets, in particular for 6 gallium arsenide (GaAs) products of irreproachable quality to better satisfy its customers. This delivery confirms RIBER’s leadership in its MBE market and the exceptional characteristics of its MBE 8000 multi-wafer machine, which offers production volumes aligned with market demands. This machine shows that the MBE technology is perfectly optimized and provides additional added value compared to alternative technologies, particularly in terms of operations and efficiency for the manufacture of complex semiconductor structures. In addition, the MBE 8000 system presents strong prospects for business development in the future., confirms Philippe Ley, Chairman of the Management Board of RIBER. “This state-of-the-art MBE 8000 technology platform, with increased throughput and improved performance, will enable IntelliEPI to better meet the needs of emerging high-performance markets, such as VCSELs for automotive LiDAR, as well as HEMT or HBT for applications. RF 5G. . A key improvement is the increased uniformity of materials over a much larger reactor platform. With the future deployment of these MBE 8000 reactors at our expanded manufacturing facilities located in Texas, USA, IntelliEPI will be able to provide better quality products and services to all of its customers.“according to Yung-Chung Kao, president and CEO of IntelliEPI. About IntelliEPI Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc. (IntelliEPI) is a leading supplier of epitaxy-based compound semiconductor wafers for use in GaAs, InP, GaSb-based electronics and optoelectronics industries. and other substrates. IntelliEPI uses multi-platelet production molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems equipped with proprietary real-time in situ growth monitoring technology to fabricate high performance epi wafers. The company was formed in Texas in 1999.

www.intelliepi.com About RIBER RIBER is the world market leader in MBE (molecular beam epitaxy) equipment. It designs and manufactures MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support to its customers, by maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output. Thanks to its high-tech equipment, RIBER plays an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in many consumer applications, from information technology to 5G telecommunications networks, including OLED displays. and new generation solar cells.

RIBER is an innovative company approved by BPI France and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com Contacts RIBER_delivers MBE8000 to IntelliEPI_E

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos