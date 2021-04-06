First MBE 8000 machine delivered to IntelliEPI Paris Stock Exchange: RIB

Press release April 6, 2021 8 a.m.
First MBE 8000 machine delivered to IntelliEPI
RIBER, the global market leader in molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, announces the delivery of the first MBE 8000 system, the world’s largest MBE machine, to IntelliEPI, a customer long-standing history of RIBER. This delivery is part of a sales contract for the equipment to be used in the fabrication of cob wafers for ultra-high performance vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) applications.
Since VCSEL-based devices emit through the surface of the substrate, they can be turned into devices with high density emitter arrays. These components are gradually replacing traditional lasers as the gold standard for a growing range of applications – for example, 3D sensing (facial recognition on smartphones) or motion control – in various industries, from consumer electronics. health, automotive and telecommunications.
Compared to other technologies, RIBERs MBE technology offers a range of advantages. This ability to create very abrupt interfaces combined with very precise metering control results in improved quality of deposited semiconductor films, improved conductivity properties and stronger performance for lasers. In order to meet the need for a higher throughput MBE platform for manufacturing high performance herringbone inserts with excellent insert uniformity, RIBER has developed the new MBE 8000 production system.
The fully automated MBE 8000 uses an ultra-high vacuum deposition technique. This machine is a multi-wafer reactor with the ability to grow up to eight 150mm wafers simultaneously and offers the option of upgrading to 200mm wafers. The machine can produce VCSELs and other device structures with precise control down to single-layer atomic precision and with film thickness uniformity well below the 1% level, creating unmatched efficiency.
For IntelliEPI, the MBE 8000 system will further enhance its epitaxy capabilities. In addition to its existing fleet of three MBE 49, eight MBE 6000, two MBE 7000, one V90 and one VG100, this new MBE 8000 production platform will enable IntelliEPI to cope with the expected increase in demand for its VCSEL in growth and other markets, in particular for 6 gallium arsenide (GaAs) products of irreproachable quality to better satisfy its customers.
This delivery confirms RIBER’s leadership in its MBE market and the exceptional characteristics of its MBE 8000 multi-wafer machine, which offers production volumes aligned with market demands. This machine shows that the MBE technology is perfectly optimized and provides additional added value compared to alternative technologies, particularly in terms of operations and efficiency for the manufacture of complex semiconductor structures. In addition, the MBE 8000 system presents strong prospects for business development in the future., confirms Philippe Ley, Chairman of the Management Board of RIBER.
“This state-of-the-art MBE 8000 technology platform, with increased throughput and improved performance, will enable IntelliEPI to better meet the needs of emerging high-performance markets, such as VCSELs for automotive LiDAR, as well as HEMT or HBT for applications. RF 5G. . A key improvement is the increased uniformity of materials over a much larger reactor platform. With the future deployment of these MBE 8000 reactors at our expanded manufacturing facilities located in Texas, USA, IntelliEPI will be able to provide better quality products and services to all of its customers.“according to Yung-Chung Kao, president and CEO of IntelliEPI.
About IntelliEPI
Intelligent Epitaxy Technology, Inc. (IntelliEPI) is a leading supplier of epitaxy-based compound semiconductor wafers for use in GaAs, InP, GaSb-based electronics and optoelectronics industries. and other substrates. IntelliEPI uses multi-platelet production molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) systems equipped with proprietary real-time in situ growth monitoring technology to fabricate high performance epi wafers. The company was formed in Texas in 1999.
www.intelliepi.com
About RIBER
RIBER is the world market leader in MBE (molecular beam epitaxy) equipment. It designs and manufactures MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support to its customers, by maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output. Thanks to its high-tech equipment, RIBER plays an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in many consumer applications, from information technology to 5G telecommunications networks, including OLED displays. and new generation solar cells.
RIBER is an innovative company approved by BPI France and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).
www.riber.com
