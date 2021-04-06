Adevinta (ASA) publishes its 2020 annual report Oslo Stock Exchange: ADEA





Oslo, April 6, 2021 – Adevinta ASA has published its annual report 2020. It is available at www.adevinta.com/ir, and a printed copy can also be obtained free of charge upon written request at the following email address: [email protected] Reflecting on 2020, Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO, said: Our main priorities throughout the year have been to ensure that our marketplaces remain fully operational, to engage and support our users and customers, and to protect the health and safety of our employees. While we started the year with strong positive momentum, the Covid crisis has radically changed the business environment in all of our markets. However, the recovery has been encouraging and swift in many parts of our operations, and we have performed well under extremely difficult circumstances. There were also key strategic decisions, which will continue to guide and support our development in 2021 and beyond. The board and management team have built a solid foundation for Adevinta to ensure we have the vision, people and resources to seize growth opportunities as we evolve as an organization. bigger. The trends that support the development of a digital economy are accelerating and we see strong growth opportunities as well as a growing need for effective online solutions and more convenient digital user journeys. Business users are rethinking their business models and demanding more effective digital content and advertising solutions. I believe that online classifieds marketplaces will also play a bigger role in the lives of individual consumers. In July 2020, we were very happy to announce the acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group. When completed, this acquisition will transform Adevinta into a global leader in pure-play online classifieds, with an unprecedented scale in technology and talent. Adevinta will occupy market leading positions in 16 countries covering one billion people and with approximately three billion monthly visits. Going forward, our strong customer relationships and enhanced product offering will continue to support business development. Having world-class products and the right people to make them is critical to our success. -Finish- Notes to Editors About Adevinta

Adevinta is a global specialist in online classifieds, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from jobs to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevintas’ portfolio includes over 30 digital products and websites, attracting an average of 1.3 billion monthly visits. Major brands include leading leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta originated from Schibsted ASA and is listed on the stock exchange in Oslo, Norway, in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers on a daily basis. Learn more at Adevinta.com. Media contact Miss Laroche

Head of corporate communications

T: +33 (0) 6 84 30 52 76

IR contact Marie de Scobiac

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected] This information is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law.

