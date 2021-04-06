Allegiant Airlines to be the first to make Austin airport a base for flight operations





The $ 75 million investment means that approximately 90 full-time jobs are expected to be created in the greater Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas Low Cost Air Carrier Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday that he is making a significant investment in the Austin area as he Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) a base for aircraft and crew operations from November 18. The $ 75 million investment means that approximately 90 full-time jobs are expected to be created in the greater Austin area. Three of Allegiants’ Airbus A320 planes will be stored at Austins Airport for longer periods. It makes perfect sense to establish a permanent base in Austin, thereby establishing Allegiant as a local airline in a city we love and plan to expand into. Having locally-based operations will mean extended hours opportunities, as well as increasingly frequent flight offers for visitors and locals, said Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue for Allegiant, in a statement. BREAKING: based in Las Vegas @Allegiant is doing @AUStinAirport a base for aircraft and crew operations from November 18. The $ 75 million investment will bring in approx. 90 jobs in the Austin area. It is the first airline to make AUS a base. @KVUE #boomtown – Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) April 6, 2021 The airline currently operates 14 non-stop routes from AUS. Allegiant is the first airline to make AUS a home base. The airport is considered the second fastest growing midsize airport in the U.S. The announcement of the Austin Allegiants’ selection as the base city is exactly the kind of news that our community and l The tourism industry is in need right now, said Vanessa Fuentes, Austin City Council member. Fuentes represents District 2, where the airport is located. The potential for additional flights will attract more travelers to the region and provide Central Texans with additional options when it comes to their own travel plans, ”Fuentes said. The airport is an economic engine in our local economy, and I am delighted to see the growth and activity in the neighborhood and beyond during such a critical time. The Las Vegas-based airline, which first launched at AUS in October 2013, was Austins Airport’s 9th busiest carrier in 2020, when air travel was down by about 63 % from 2019. Allegiant has carried over a million flyers since launching in Austin. The airline investment comes after a year of uncertainty for the airline industry, as tens of thousands of airline workers were on leave and carriers on fewer flights across the country. Boomtown 2040: the future of growth at Austin airport PEOPLE ALSO READ: The cost of electricity | Prices may rise around October Underground Project Connect stations could face a roadblock if the bill does not pass through the Texas Legislature Texans have until April 14 to renew vehicle title and registration







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos