London Stock Exchange share issue: D467





Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

April 6, 2021

Equity issue Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce the award on April 5, 2021 of generalist shares of 0.1 pence each (generalist shares) and healthcare shares of 0.1 pence each (healthcare shares) in accordance with the subscription offers opened on March 22, 2021 (offers) as follows: Dated Generalist

Actions Way

issue price

per share Health care

Actions Way

issue price

per share April 5, 2021 375,458 68.04p 330,796 72.56p An application for admission of these shares to the official list of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange for listed securities will be submitted shortly. Negotiations are expected to begin on or around April 14, 2021. Following these allocations, the issued share capital and the total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarized as follows: Actions

in question Vote

rights

per share Vote

rights DSO D shares of 0.1 pence each 7 867 247 232 1 825 201 304 DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11 192 136 375 4,197,051,000 General stock of 0.1 pence each 47 684 290 860 41 008 489 400 Health care stocks of 0.1 pence each 19 560 887 860 16 822 362 820 Total voting rights 63 853 104 524

