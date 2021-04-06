Walgreens do not space Pfizer doses 21 days apart





April 6, 2021 – Drugstore chain Walgreens did not follow government guidelines on when between the first and second dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reported. Pfizer’s shots are expected to be spaced 21 days apart, but Walgreens scheduled the second dose for 28 days later, the Times said. Twenty-eight days is the recommended time between doses of the Moderna vaccine, which Walgreens also administers. Kevin Ban, MD, chief medical officer at Walgreens, told The Times that using the 28-day wait time was the easiest way to support the process within our capabilities at the time. The CDC has asked Walgreens to start using the 21-day waiting period, said Kate Grusich, a spokesperson for the CDC. Ban said the drugstore chain would start using the recommended spacing on Pfizer injections soon, possibly as early as the end of the week. The CDC says that waiting more than 21 days between injections of Pfizer will not affect the effectiveness of the vaccines. “If it is not possible to meet the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is inevitable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines can be administered for up to 6 weeks (42 days ) after the first dose ”. the CDC website said. “Currently, only limited data are available on the efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines administered beyond this window.” Health officials have questioned whether it was a good idea to wait even longer to give the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines so that more people can have at least one dose. Kent Sepkowitz, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Memorial Sloan Kettering, said CNN Monday that the decision to delay a second dose may come down to the available supply. “If the stock is low then yes I think we should be optimizing ‘good enough’ vaccination for more people than ‘super-duper’ protection for less,” Sepkowitz said. If there is no shortage, he recommended sticking with the two-dose regimen. Speaking at a press briefing Monday, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said delaying second doses could put people in a “tight spot,” especially with variants in circulation, CNN reported.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos