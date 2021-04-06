West Virginia gas prices drop, national demand on the rise





NORTH CENTER, W.Va (WDTV) – The average price of gasoline in northern West Virginia is two cents lower this week at $ 2.719 per gallon, according to AAA East Centrals Gas Price Report. Average Prices This Week: North WV Average $ 2,719 Average price for the week of March 29, 2021 $ 2,734 Average price for the week of April 6, 2020 $ 1,851 Here is a list of average prices in several locations in West Virginia: WV Cities Average gas prices Bridgeport $ 2,700 Clarksburg $ 2,667 Huntington $ 2,635 Martinsburg $ 2.875 Morgantown $ 2.662 Parkersburg $ 2,766 Weirton $ 2,714 Wheeling $ 2,729 AAA Trend Analysis: Gasoline demand measured 8.9 million bpd in the Energy Administration’s (EIA) latest weekly report, up nearly 4% from the previous week. Due to increased demand, gasoline supplies have tightened to 230.5 million barrels, the lowest level this year, and average state gas prices have fluctuated significantly. During the week, states saw price changes at the pump ranging from an increase of 15 cents to a decrease of 3 cents. The current national average is $ 2.87, which is more expensive by the week (+1 cent), month (+12 cents), and year (+94 cents). The price of crude, which accounts for nearly 60% of the price at the pump, is a factor that can help keep the national average gasoline price below $ 3 / gallon. After hitting a 12-month high of $ 66 / bbl last month, the price of crude has been mostly valued at $ 60 / bbl recently. If it stays low, even with increasing demand, it will contribute to fewer price jumps at the pump. Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

