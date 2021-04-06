In-N-Out Burger is coming to Thornton and Loveland – CBS Denver





(CBS4) – California-based burger chain In-N-Out Burger has confirmed the opening of two more locations in Colorado – in Thornton and Loveland. Carl Arena, vice president of real estate and development, says the company is working on a site at the corner of East 136th Avenue and Lincoln Street in Thornton. He says it is still early in the development process. READ MORE: Message from Dr Dave Hnida to those unsure of the vaccine: follow the ‘COVID golden rule’ “Once we start construction on a new location, it usually takes us about five to six months to build a restaurant and open its doors. That said, there is some groundwork to be done before we can even begin construction, so it would be premature to comment on a timeline or anything like a potential opening date, ”Arena told CBS4. “We are very excited to have this great location in Thornton, and we appreciate our customers who have also shared their expectations with us,” he said. Another location is expected at Loveland. Loveland pro mayor Don Overcash announced on his Facebook page that Galloway and Company is working with the city’s planning department to build an In-N-Out restaurant in an area currently occupied by the closed Mimi’s cafe at Centerra Marketplace. at 5704 McWhinney Blvd. READ MORE: Senator Michael Bennet helps get more veterans vaccinated against COVID In-N-Out has already opened three locations in Colorado in the past year. The first opened in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November 2020. In Aurora, people lined up outside on opening day and some waited for hours. The queue for the drive wrapped around the downtown mall and caused traffic problems in the surrounding streets. At one point, police issued a warning that no one else should queue because the wait was over 12 hours. In February, another In-N-Out opened at 9171 W. Westview Road to Lone Tree The burger chain has confirmed it will open another location in Castle Rock, and officials said they are also considering opening locations in Lakewood and Fort Collins. The company has not given official opening dates for the new Colorado locations. NO MORE NEWS: It’s official: MLB All-Star Game to be held at Coors Field For more information, visit https://www.in-n-out.com/

