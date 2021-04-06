Additional COVID Vaccine Doses Sent to Illinois Region 2 – NBC Chicago





The office of Illinois Governor JB Pritzkers announced on Tuesday that six counties in Illinois, including Peoria and McLean counties, will receive additional doses of the coronavirus vaccine, along with other resources as the COVID cases are believed to be increasing in several parts of the state. According to the board of governors, Fulton, Tazewell, Woodford and Jo Daviess counties will also receive additional doses and resources. These doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered by rapid response vaccination teams, made up of members of the Illinois National Guard and other medical professionals. Our rapid response vaccination teams will help counties mitigate the first signs of a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases as we continue to deliver the vaccine to all eligible residents as quickly as possible, Pritzker said in a statement. . While we have made great strides so far in saving lives and ending this pandemic, our work is not yet finished. I will continue to deploy all available resources to get the full state to the finish line as quickly as possible. According to current data from the IDPH, Region 2, which is home to five of the six counties included in the rapid response action, currently has a positivity rate of 6.2% and is experiencing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. New clinics will be opened in Fulton, Tazewell, Woodford and Jo Daviess to administer vaccines and deliver other materials. Peoria and McLean counties will receive vaccines for administration at existing sites, according to the board of governors. They will all receive additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccines will also be provided at sites in Peoria and McLean counties. Appointments will be coordinated by local health services:







