



New coalition of small business organizations urges policymakers to dismantle Amazon.com Inc. Small business booming, which represents grocers, hardware stores, drugstores and bookstores, on Tuesday set a set of goals to re-energize U.S. antitrust enforcement, including a call to separate Amazons’ retail from the marketplace which hosts third-party sellers. Summoned in part by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, a small business advocacy group and a longtime critic of Amazons’ market power, the coalition is likely to put pressure on the largest online retailer in the world. world, which flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic as home shoppers stormed online. The coalition includes more than 20 organizations, including the American Booksellers Assn., The Alliance for Pharmacy Compounding and the National Grocers Assn., Which represent more than 60,000 independent companies. Small businesses are in crisis, said Stacy Mitchell, co-director of institutes. She said the economic crisis fueled by the pandemic and the dominant presence of dominant companies such as Amazon have helped inform the goals of the coalitions. As one bookseller told me, it says COVID on the death certificate, but the underlying condition was Amazon. The group is also calling for changes to antitrust laws that would allow regulators to root out anti-competitive tactics, as well as stricter scrutiny of mergers between big industry players. Policymakers around the world have taken a close look at the Amazons’ practice of competing with independent sellers who now account for most of their online store sales. Critics say Amazon treats sellers like disposables and is beholden to its fees and other demands. The company has also been accused of using vendor data to inform the design of its own products. Amazons conduct and vendor criticism feature prominently in congressional antitrust committee report last year, the company exercised monopoly power over small traders. Amid increasing pressure from small business activists and politicians, Amazon has sought to portray itself as a friend of small businesses in recent years, featuring stories of successful sellers in advertising campaigns. Critics of the company push misguided free market interventions that would kill independent retailers and punish consumers by forcing small businesses out of popular online stores, raising prices and reducing consumer choice and convenience. an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Amazon and third-party sellers complement each other, and sellers with the ability to sell products directly alongside a retailer is the competition that most benefits consumers and has made the marketplace model so successful for third-party sellers. The Wall Street Journal reported on the new group of merchants earlier Tuesday. Gina Schaefer, who owns 13 hardware stores in the Washington, DC area affiliated with Ace Hardware Corp., said she regularly hears from vendors who feel pressured to sell on Amazon but are struggling on the site due to counterfeit products or rising advertising and other costs. Some of them were really worried about going bankrupt, said Schaefer, who joined the coalition. I just need the people on the Hill to realize that we need help leveling the playing field.







