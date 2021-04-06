Amazons Jeff Bezos backs infrastructure bill and corporate tax hike





Photographer: Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg Photographer: Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos said he supports investing in U.S. infrastructure and increasing the corporate tax rate to help pay for it. Weigh in as lawmakers debate Biden administration The $ 2.25 trillion infrastructure plan, the Amazon founder said his company supports “bold investments in US infrastructure,” but declined to endorse the president’s proposal. “We recognize that this investment will require concessions from all sides – both on the details of what is included and how it is paid (we are in favor of an increase in the corporate tax rate),” Bezos said in a brief statement posted to the Amazon company blog site. “We look forward to Congress and the Administration come together to find the right balanced solution that maintains or enhances the competitiveness of the United States.” Amazon has traditionally avoided burning political issues that are not directly related to its business to avoid alienating customers. But the company has been caught up in the debate over infrastructure and how to pay for it. Last week, Biden cited Amazon as an example of a company that paid no federal income tax, in contrast to individuals unable to reduce their tax bills to zero. Jay Carney, a Biden staff member during the Obama administration who now heads Amazon’s lobbying and communications teams, responded to the criticism on Twitter, claiming that Amazon had reduced its tax burden with credits intended to encourage spending on research and development. Amazon historically has low profit margins, in part because it reinvests most of the revenue back into the business. This reduces the burden of profit-based corporate taxes, makes Amazon eligible for R&D tax credits, and means that an increase in these taxes would be less of a blow than for higher-profit companies. Still, tech companies like Amazon will likely be pay more under the Biden plan. Investments in infrastructure would also help Amazon efficiently move goods across the country. Bezos has acknowledged in the past that the very existence of his company hinges on massive public investment in the Internet and the US Postal Service. Amazon also recently received White House attention thanks to a closely watched union campaign at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. The administration released a video in which Biden said he supported the right of workers to organize and encouraged employers to refrain from illegal interference with workplace campaigns, not to mention Amazon by his last name. (Updates with details on Amazon tax payments, starting with the second paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







