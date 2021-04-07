Fox sues Flutter over price of 18.6% FanDuel stake





Posted: April 6, 2021, 4:46 p.m. Last update on: April 6, 2021, 5:12 a.m. Fox Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXA) has reportedly sued Flutter Entertainment (OTC: PDYPY) over the price the Irish gaming company wants the media company to pay to acquire an 18.6% stake in online sports betting operator FanDuel. Bookmaker FanDuel in the Meadowlands, New Jersey. Fox is suing Flutter for a fair price on a stake in the sportsbook company. (Picture: Forbes) It has long been known that the broadcast giant is planning to acquire a larger stake in FanDuel. But Flutter wants what he believes is fair market value, while Fox wants the price the parent company paid – $ 4.175 billion last December – when it bought Fastballs 37.2% stake in FanDuel. . Since Fox would buy half that amount, he probably thinks the 18.6% stake is worth $ 2.08 billion. Earlier this afternoon, CNBC reported that Fox filed a confidential action against Flutter last week with the New York Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services (JAMS). JAMS is not a traditional court of law, but its decisions are binding and provide parties with a more effective means of resolving disputes. JAMS successfully resolves and manages commercial and legal disputes by providing efficient, cost-effective and impartial means of overcoming obstacles at any stage of the conflict, according to the organization’s website. It’s easy to see why there is a dispute, as the gap between what Fox wants to pay and what Flutter believes to be fair market value is undoubtedly wide. The Irish company is considering a spin-off of FanDuel to market the company more appropriately. Translation: He wants to capture a valuation equal to or greater than that of rival DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG). As of April 6, DraftKings’ market capitalization was $ 24.75 billion. On that basis, the 18.6% that FanDuel Fox is seeking to acquire is worth $ 4.59 billion. However, the figure could easily be higher, as FanDuel is larger than DraftKings, which means that a trade that separates the former from Flutter could put him at a higher value than his competitor’s market cap. Flutter, Fox set to Butt Heads On the company’s earnings conference call in March, Flutter CEO Peter Jackson said his company would honor the deal allowing Fox to buy 18.6% of FanDuel. However, he clarified that the media company would be held to a fair market value standard, which he said would have been applied to Fastball had that consortium maintained its investment in FanDuel. To be clear on the valuation, Fox will have to pay fair market value, which is different from the negotiated price agreed between Flutter and Fastball, which reflected the specific circumstances Fastball found itself in, Jackson said. This is certainly not to Fox’s liking, because while DraftKings serves as an accurate model, that stock has increased by around 20% from the time the Flutter / Fastball deal was announced until the day Jackson made these remarks. . A spin-off could complicate matters further, as this action could increase FanDuel’s value, potentially forcing Fox to pay even more, assuming she doesn’t succeed with her challenge before JAMS. Speaking of complications … By engaging Flutter in litigation, Fox is putting pressure on a company in which it owns 2.5%, making it one of Flutter’s largest shareholders. This relationship stems from Fox’s sale of Sky Bet to The Stars Group (TSG) in 2018 for $ 4.7 billion. Last year Flutter paid out $ 12.2 billion for TSG, which at the time owned Fox’s FOX Bet unit. FOX Bet muddies the waters even more. He is a competitor of FanDuel, although he is lagging behind. Fox allegedly pushed Flutter to merge FanDuel, FOX Bet and PokerStars, and create the combined entity. The media company has the option to eventually acquire half of TSG’s US operations, saying it would have a big paycheck if the two sports betting operators and the poker unit were combined and sold to public investors.

