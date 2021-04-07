With the increase in the number of FM Covid, walk-in visits are now accepted at vaccination sites

FARGO Outside the old Gordman store on Tuesday April 6, the parking lot was full as hundreds of people showed up for vaccinations from Essentia Health, Cass County Public Health and Sanford Health.

Fargo’s Cathy and Jim Ohnstad are snowbirds who just got home and were able to walk right in to get the shot.

“Oh yeah, that was awesome,” Jim Ohnstad said. “We pulled over to another place and they said we needed an appointment, so we came over here and walked in.”

“We thought we were just going to wait, and it was confusing in Texas and we decided to wait until we got home,” Cathy Ohnstad said. “We both had covid in November, we had pretty mild symptoms so we were pretty lucky with that.

While it looked like Grand Central Station in Gordman, only 25% of North Dakota was vaccinated.





“The message is that we haven’t beaten covid yet, and I think the vaccine is our opportunity to put it on the rearview mirror,” said Dr Doug Griffin, vice president of Fargo’s Sanford Health.

Griffin says nearly 5,000 doses are administered each week in Sanford in Fargo and Moorhead, but right now supply exceeds demand.

“I think if we don’t get more people vaccinated, we’ll deal with this for a lot longer,” Griffin said.

Fargo’s Alyssa Braun came to Gordman’s house for her shot. Having type 1 diabetes, she knows how important it is for her to get the vaccine.

“I think it’s the best option if you want to be with your friends and family and do the things we used to do, but it’s been more difficult because of covid,” Braun said.

Essentia distributed more than 1,000 doses on Tuesday, while Sanford distributed 1,200.

Walk-in vaccinations will be available Wednesday, April 7 from 8 a.m. at the Moorhead Center shopping mall.