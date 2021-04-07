Philippine stocks rout deepens on strict viral brakes





Photographer: Carlo Gabuco / Bloomberg Photographer: Carlo Gabuco / Bloomberg Want to know every morning what’s hot in Asian markets in your inbox? Register here. A rout that made the Philippine benchmark stock gauge the worst performing in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to worsen following further virus restrictions. The Philippine Stock Exchange Index has fallen 7.7% so far in 2021. rebound raised the gauge above a critical 200-day support line, rising Covid-19 infections and fears of a long lockdown in Manila have prompted investors such as Gerard Abad to accumulate cash as they prepare for further turmoil. “There’s more downside risk right now,” said Abad, chief investment officer at AB Capital & Investment Corp. His cash flow has doubled since the start of the year, as he expects the market gauge to fall to 6,000 if the anti-virus brakes fail. The measure ended Tuesday’s session at 6,590.11. Tough challenges lie ahead for Philippine stocks which have suffered unprecedentedly withdrawals of foreign funds, illustrating the fragility of some emerging markets, even in the midst of global vaccine deployments. Shares in India and Thailand are also under pressure due to borders to contain the rise of infections. A spike in virus cases since mid-March has prompted the Philippine government to reimpose lockdowns in Manila and four neighboring provinces for at least two weeks until April 11, a blow to the economy’s attempt to rebound from the recession. Some others are less pessimistic about local stocks. Although the foreclosure has a ‘chilling effect’, the index would likely not drop beyond the 6300 to 6400 level with the approval of a law reducing corporate tax, according to Robert Ramos, head of the group trust and investments at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. he sets this year’s increase at 6,800, he said he is not deploying all of his money. “The tax break will definitely help businesses, but consumption has to happen,” Ramos said. “An increase in GDP may not occur in the second quarter as originally planned, but I hope spending will increase in the third quarter as infections subside and vaccine rollouts accelerate.” Still, the two-week lockdown is expected Shave 0.8 percentage point from annual growth this year, Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said on Monday. Expansion this year “is going to be less than we expected” as virus cases increase, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said Tuesday. The country’s stocks show the lowest correlation with their Asian counterparts since 2017, a sign of hope that the Philippines will lag behind its neighbors in economic recovery as it lags behind its neighbors on vaccinations. “The biggest fear in the market is that our credit rating could be downgraded due to the gloom of the economic rebound,” Abad said. “A prolonged lockdown puts everything at risk.” Assuming the brakes succeed, vaccination picks up speed and profit recovery gains ground in the second half of the year, he said the stock gauge’s rise this year was between 6,800 and 7,000 levels. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

