Samsung Electronics Says First Quarter Profit Likely To Increase 44%, In Line With Expectations





SEOUL (Reuters) – Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday that first-quarter profit was likely up 44%, with analysts blaming the sharp increase in smartphone and TV sales, though tempered by a likely drop in chip profits after a storm interrupted US production. FILE PHOTO: The Samsung Electronics logo is seen at its store in Seoul, South Korea, October 11, 2017. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji The South Korean tech giant forecast an operating profit of 9.3 trillion won ($ 8.32 billion) from January to March, which matches a weighted average forecast by analysts at Refinitiv SmartEstimate. Revenue was likely up 17% from the same period a year before 65 trillion won, the company said in a preliminary earnings release without offering any breakdown of the numbers. Samsung is expected to release detailed results later this month. Samsung’s share price fell 0.4% after the release versus a 0.2% increase in the benchmark KOSPI. The stock has risen about 6.2% so far this year compared to KOSPIs of 8.8%. Samsung’s mobile division likely saw operating profit soar from over 1 trillion won to around 4.15 trillion won after its flagship Galaxy S21 series of smartphones outperformed the previous version by two, analysts say. one in the six weeks after its launch in January, according to research provider Counterpoint. A lower starting price for the flagship helped sales for the world’s largest smartphone maker in the quarter, with the S21 being $ 200 less than the S20, Counterpoint said. In its chip division, analysts said profit likely fell 20% to 3.6 trillion won due to the cost of ramping up domestic production as well as losses at its Texas plant as a result. a shutdown in mid-February, mitigating the benefits of high demand. Micron Technology Inc, its US counterpart in memory chips, forecast third-quarter revenue last month higher than analysts’ estimates due to growing demand spurred by a global shift to remote working. The price of DRAM chips widely used in laptops and other computing devices rose 5.3% in January-March from the previous three months, according to TrendForce data. Analysts expect this trend to continue as a global chip shortage prompts buyers to refuel. Prices are expected to rise further in the current quarter due to strong server demand, said analyst Park Sung-soon of Cape Investment & Securities. Profits from Samsung’s TV and home appliance business likely more than doubled to around 1 trillion won, analysts said, also due to continued demand for stay at home. ($ 1 = 1,118.2100 won) Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing

