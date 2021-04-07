The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies were listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: the Toronto Stock Exchange (19,104.14, up 77.35 points). The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finances. Down two cents, or 0.02%, to $ 83.45 on 17.

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,104.14, up 77.35 points.)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finances. Down two cents, or 0.02 percent, to $ 83.45 on 17.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up four cents, or 4.12 percent, to $ 1.01 on 8.5 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.27%, to $ 59.01 on 6.6 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX: BNS). Finances. Down 13 cents, or 0.17%, to $ 78.18 on 5.9 million shares.

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX: NEXT). Materials. Up to one cent, or 2.67 percent, to 38.5 cents on 5.7 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX: CPG). Energy. Down 10 cents, or 1.93 percent, to $ 5.07 on 4.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.B). Up 83 cents, or 1.4%, to $ 59.52. Rogers Communications Inc. should not be allowed to buy Canada’s fourth-largest wireless service, Freedom Mobile, as it would reverse attempts to improve prices and services through competition, experts in lawmakers told MPs on Tuesday. telecommunications policy. In a third day of hearings on Rogers’ proposal to buy Shaw Communications Inc., which owns Freedom as well as Western Canada’s largest cable Internet network, the University of Law professor Ottawa’s Michael Geist said regulators should demand a spin-off of wireless assets before approving the deal. Shaw CEO Brad Shaw and Rogers CEO Joe Natale told the same committee on March 29 that they would be stronger competitors to Bell and Telus by combining their purchasing power and assets. This would allow an expanded Rogers to reach more rural and underserved areas, they said. When asked by committee members, Geist, Canada Research Chair in Internet and Electronic Commerce Law, said the “most acceptable” outcome would be for Shaw and Freedom to remain independent rivals of the three plus major Canadian telecommunications companies (Rogers, Bell and Telus). ).

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Up 17 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $ 9.68. Cenovus Energy Inc. CEO Says Husky Energy Inc.’s retail gas station chain sale process has been halted at an “advanced” stage as part of the 3.8 total takeover. billion dollars that was closed earlier this year. In a fireside chat at the 2021 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium, Alex Pourbaix said the proposed sale would have taken place at a low point in the fuel retail business cycle and had been stopped in the hope that the market for these assets would improve. Pourbaix predicted that vaccine deployments and an economic recovery in North America suggest the upcoming driving season could be “out of the ordinary,” a promising prospect for retail operations and also for purchased refinery assets. under the Husky Agreement. Cenovus spokesperson Reg Curren said in a subsequent email that Pourbaix was referring to the ongoing sale process, not a specific pending transaction for retail assets. He said no further details would be disclosed. Husky announced plans to stop retailing fuel to consumers after 80 years in the business in early 2019, establishing more than 500 gas stations, travel centers, cardlock operations and distribution facilities in bulk from British Columbia to New Brunswick.

Bombardier Inc. Bombardier’s business jet business could gain momentum after VistaJet announced it was increasing its aircraft purchases due to growing customer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Malta-based company will add up to 12 Global 7500 and 10 Challenger 350 aircraft over the next two years to bring its fleet to more than 90 aircraft. It took delivery of the first two long-range Global jets and was identified as the Challenger customer announced in December which was one of the biggest jet orders of 2020. VistaJet, which sells the use of its aircraft on a basis hourly, says the fleet expansion reflects “huge demand” from new companies looking for “safer, more reliable and more efficient” travel. He claims to have seen an almost 50 percent increase in corporate interest around the world since last July. Flight hours sold were up 23 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, and program new members jumped 90 percent. According to industry analyst Walter Spracklin of RBC Capital Markets, VistaJet’s comments and data reinforce the idea that the pandemic has unlocked high demand for business jets from customers looking for ways to safer and more reliable air transport in today’s environment.

Toronto-Dominion Bank A TD Bank report suggests that up to three-quarters of those working in the oil and gas industry could lose their jobs over the next three decades as Canada strives to meet its goals of ‘greenhouse gas emissions. Ottawa has set a goal of net zero emissions by 2050. According to the TD report, government commitment is essential to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, but reductions will require significant action. The report indicates that 50 to 75 percent of those working in the oil and gas sector or between 312,000 and 450,000 people could be displaced by 2050. It indicates that the transition to clean energy will create new business opportunities. job, but there is no guarantee that those injured will benefit from the change. The report says that efforts and resources to reduce emissions must be matched with efforts and resources to help displaced workers in the process.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 6, 2021.

The Canadian Press