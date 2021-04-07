Japanese Toshiba to get CVC Capital privatization proposal: source





(Reuters) – Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to offer to privatize Toshiba Corp in deal worth more than 2 trillion yen ($ 18 billion), a person familiar with the matter said , as the Japanese company is embroiled in a battle with militant shareholders. . FILE PHOTO: A reporter raises his hand for a question during a Toshiba press conference at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2017. REUTERS / Issei Kato If successful, the deal will save the management of the scandal-stricken conglomerate, particularly the besieged CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani, from scrutiny amid calls from large foreign shareholders for greater transparency and accountability. better governance. We have received the proposal, Kurumatani told a group of reporters, according to the Nikkei newspaper. Well, discuss it at a board meeting to be held on Wednesday, he added. The Tokyo Stock Exchange suspended trading in Toshibas shares after the Nikkei announced the proposal earlier. Kurumatani, a former banker for leading lender Toshiba Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, headed the Japanese branch of CVC before joining Toshiba. One of the Toshibas board members is a senior advisor to CVC Japan. Toshiba’s US-listed shares jumped 19.4% after the report. CVC is considering a 30% premium over the current Toshibas share price in a takeover bid, the Nikkei business daily reported. That would put the value of the deal at over 2 trillion yen based on the Tuesday close. CVC is looking to expand in Japan, taking advantage of large Japanese companies under pressure to sell non-core assets and improve returns for shareholders. He buys the low-cost skin care and shampoo brands from Shiseido Co Ltd for $ 1.5 billion. The acquisition of Toshiba, one of the few Japanese manufacturers of nuclear reactors, must be approved by the government. Toshiba declined to comment on the news and CVC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. The battle between activist investors and Toshiba’s management has unfolded in public view and is seen as a test of whether established Japanese corporate giants can respond to calls for better governance. The Japanese firm has come under pressure from militant funds since it sold 600 billion yen of shares to dozens of foreign hedge funds during a crisis linked to the bankruptcy of its US nuclear power plant in 2017. (1 USD = 109.7500 yen) Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo, Nilanjana Basu and Manojna Maddipatla in Bangalore; Edited by Ramakrishnan M. and Stephen Coates

