Kinross to report first quarter results on May 11, 2021 Toronto Stock Exchange: K





The company will hold a virtual annual meeting of shareholders

Meeting material is now available TORONTO, April 6, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the first quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, after market close. On Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 7:45 a.m. EDT, Kinross will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session. The telephone numbers are as follows: Canada and the United States free of charge (833) 968-2237; Access code: 8799762

Outside of Canada and the United States (825) 312-2059; Access code: 8799762 Replay (available up to 14 days after the call): Canada and the United States free of charge (800) 585-8367; Access code: 8799762

Outside of Canada and the United States +1 (416) 621-4642; Access code: 8799762 You can also access the listen-only conference call via webcast on our website. www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com. Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders Kinross’ annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The company chose to hold a virtual meeting via a live audio webcast given the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kinross believes this is a prudent approach that prioritizes the health and safety of shareholders and employees, while providing the same level of disclosure, transparency and participation as previous meetings. The virtual meeting will be accessible online at: web.lumiagm.com/406172480 Voting and participation instructions for eligible shareholders are provided in the Companys Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular. The link to the virtual meeting will also be available at www.kinross.com and will be archived for future use. the Annual report 2020, Management Information Circular, Annual Information Form and Form 40-F have also been filed with SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov). Shareholders may also receive a copy of Kinross’ audited financial statements free of charge upon request to Kinross Golds Investor Relations, 25 York Street, 17th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, M5J 2V5 or info @ kinross. com. Access Kinross Management Information Circular and 2020 Annual Report here:

https://www.kinross.com/news-and-investors/default.aspx?section=meeting About Kinross Gold Corporation Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our goal is to deliver value based on the fundamentals of operational excellence, strong balance sheet, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC). Media contact

Louie diaz

Vice-President, Corporate Communications

phone: 416-369-6469

[email protected] Investor Relations Contact

Tom Elliott

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

phone: 416-365-3390

[email protected] Source: Kinross Gold Corporation

