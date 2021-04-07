Carnival Cruise Line Cancels June Cruises, Delays Vaccination

The fallout from cruise line advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions has led another cruise line to cancel more trips, with Carnival Cruise Line removing June departures from the ship.

The line made the announcement on Tuesday with a similar announcement from Disney Cruise Line following the CDC’s update of details of its pending conditional navigation order which remains in effect until November 1, 2021. The CDC has instructed lines to move forward on the initial steps of a 74-point plan to get back to business from U.S. ports, but did not specify when cruise lines could make the simulated trips with passengers volunteers, a necessary step before a vessel obtains permission to navigate with paying customers.

The CDC has also stopped requiring vaccinations for cruises in order to sail, but Norwegian Cruise Line on Monday announced plans to do so for itself and its sister brands Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, in a letter to the CDC noting it. asked. that it abolishes the conditional sail order for its brands by July.

Carnival Corp., which oversees Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America, Princess Cruises, Cunard and others, would make the call on whether or not vaccines are needed in the United States.

We are not taking a position on prescribing vaccines at this time, reads a statement from Carnival Corp. We continue to closely monitor the evolving vaccine situation around the world and the issue has many complexities, including issues such as who has access to vaccines; children and vaccines; varying degrees of vaccine protection; vaccine efficacy against emerging variants; legal and individual rights issues; and, when combined with other mitigation practices, what percentage of a given population must be vaccinated to provide adequate protection for a group. As the situation evolves, our decisions will be informed by our global experts in medicine and science and by the demands of the places we visit.

Cruise lines were at the center of several deadly epidemics in the first months of 2020, including several ships that did not allow passengers to disembark. One of the worst was on Princess Cruises Diamond Princess, which left 14 people dead. These issues led both the cruise industry to shut down voluntarily last March and the CDC’s Sail Ban Order. That order evolved last fall to become the Conditional Sailing Order, but without further guidance from the CDC, cruise lines remained stuck on U.S. crossings.

For this reason, Norwegian Cruise Line also announced on Tuesday that it would begin sailing from non-U.S. Ports in the Caribbean to restart operations, reflecting a decision announced by Royal Caribbean last month.

Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy said the company is currently waiting for a similar move.

We may have no choice but to do so in order to resume our operations which have been on hiatus for over a year, she said in a press release.

The delay also means that the launch of the line’s newest ship, Mardi Gras, departing from Port Canaveral, will also have to wait.

Mardi Gras was originally scheduled to begin sailing in 2020 from Port Canaverals’ new cruise terminal 3. It is the first cleaner-burning liquefied natural gas-powered cruise ship to be based in a U.S. port. Port Canaveral is preparing for its arrival and is planning the infrastructure to handle future LNG-fueled cruise ships, including Disney Cruise Lines’ new Disney Wish starting in 2022.

The 1,130-foot-long vessel is 180,800 gross tons with a capacity of 5,282 passengers based on double occupancy. It is intended for year-round crossings of seven nights alternating between Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Carnival took possession of the ship from the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland in December, and it will eventually travel to Port Canaveral to prepare for CDC guidelines to allow safe navigation.

The first bookable cruise, which may drop further until CDC requirements are met, is now July 3. In a move that aims to give its customers flexibility in the event of further delay, all of its July crossings will not require final payment until May 31 with the option to cancel without penalty.

We know this is very disappointing for our guests who continue to be keen to navigate, and we remain committed to working with the administration and the CDC to find a workable solution that best serves the interests of public health, said Duffy. We call for the cruise industry to be treated on an equal footing with the approach taken with other travel and tourism sectors, as well as with American society as a whole.