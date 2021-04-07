Investors brace for Asia’s worst stock market downturn

A rout that made the Philippine benchmark stock gauge the worst performing in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to worsen following further virus restrictions.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index has fallen 7.7% so far in 2021. As a two-day rebound lifted the gauge above a critical 200-day support line, the surge Covid-19 infections and fears of a long lockdown in Manila have prompted investors to such a situation. like Gerard Abad to accumulate money as they prepare for further turmoil.

There’s more downside risk at this point, ”said Abad, chief investment officer at AB Capital & Investment Corp. His cash flow has doubled since the start of the year as he expects the market gauge to drop to 6,000 if the virus brakes fail. The measure ended Tuesday’s session at 6,590.11.

Tough challenges lie ahead for Philippine stocks which have suffered unprecedented withdrawals of foreign funds, illustrating the fragility of some emerging markets, even amid global vaccine deployments. Stocks in India and Thailand are also under pressure due to the brakes to contain the rise in infections.

A spike in virus cases since mid-March has prompted the Philippine government to reimpose lockdowns in Manila and four neighboring provinces for at least two weeks until April 11, a blow to the economy’s attempt to rebound after the recession.

Some others are less pessimistic about local stocks.

If the foreclosure has a deterrent effect, “the index would likely not drop beyond the 6,300 to 6,400 level with the approval of a law reducing corporate taxes, according to Robert Ramos, group manager trust and investments at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. sets this year at 6,800, he says, he hasn’t deployed all of his money.

The tax break will definitely help businesses, but consumption has to happen, “Ramos said. An increase in GDP may not happen in the second quarter as originally planned, but hopefully spending increases in the third quarter. when infections subside and vaccine roll-out accelerates. up. “

Still, the two-week lockdown is expected to reduce full-year growth by 0.8 percentage points this year, Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said on Monday. The expansion this year will be less than we expected “as virus cases increase, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said on Tuesday.

Countries’ equities have the lowest correlation with their Asian peers since 2017, a sign that the Philippines will be lagging behind its neighbors in economic recovery as it lags behind its neighbors on vaccinations.

The biggest fear in the market is that our credit rating could be downgraded due to the gloom of the economic rebound, “Abad said. A prolonged foreclosure puts everything at risk.”

Assuming the brakes succeed, vaccination picks up speed and earnings recovery gains ground in the second half of the year, he said upward market gauges this year were between 6,800 and 7,000 levels.