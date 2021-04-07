Japanese Toshiba plans $ 20 billion privatization deal – source

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toshiba Corp is considering a $ 20 billion offer from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to privatize it, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese industrial conglomerate comes under pressure from activist shareholders to improve governance.

FILE PHOTO: A reporter raises his hand for a question during a Toshiba press conference at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2017. REUTERS / Issei Kato

The proposed deal, which comes three weeks after shareholders approved an independent investigation into the scandal-stricken company, could shield executives, especially chief executive Nobuaki Kurumatani, from that scrutiny. It would, however, invite regulatory scrutiny given its government work.

Toshiba received an initial proposal yesterday and will seek further clarification and will consider it carefully, Toshiba said in a statement, without providing further details.

Toshibas’ board of directors, which includes Kurumatani who joined Toshiba from CVC, and Yoshiaki Fujimori, senior advisor to the private equity firm, will discuss the proposal on Wednesday, the informed source said.

Toshiba shares were not traded in the morning trading as buy orders exceeded sell orders.

CVC is considering a 30% premium over the current Toshibas share price in a takeover bid, bringing the deal value to nearly 2.3 trillion yen ($ 21 billion) on the basis of Tuesday’s closing price of 3,830 yen, said the source, who declined to identify as the matter is private.

LightStream Research analyst Mio Kato, who posts on the investment research platform Smartkarma, described this offer price as too low.

We believe current shareholders, especially activists, will want a rather steep price, he said in a research note.

If they accepted the current offer, it would still be the biggest private equity deal in Asia-Pacific this year, surpassing Blackstones’ $ 6 billion bid for Crown Resorts Ltd in Australia, according to data from Refinitiv. It would also be HVAC’s biggest foray into the region to date.

For CVC, who declined to comment, the proposal represents another chance to grow in Japan, where large companies are under pressure to sell non-core assets and improve returns for shareholders. Other deals by the private equity firm include the $ 1.5 billion purchase of low-cost skin care and shampoo brands Shiseido Cos.

Any approval from the Toshibas board of directors will be subject to regulatory scrutiny, as Toshiba, which manufactures products ranging from escalators to sewage plants, is one of the few companies capable of building nuclear reactors and manufacturing nuclear power plants. ‘other sensitive equipment, including lithium-ion batteries for the Japanese military. submarines.

The Japanese government would like to ensure that Toshibas’ work on infrastructure is not disrupted, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said during a press briefing.

Even though it faced bankruptcy, Toshiba is still one of the main Japanese companies. It also has many companies related to government policies, so it seems a little unrealistic that it will become a private company with foreign capital, said Takuro Hayashi, an analyst at Iwai Cosmo Securities.

UNDER PRESSURE

Toshibas’ management has come under pressure from militant funds since it sold 600 billion yen of shares to dozens of foreign hedge funds in a crisis linked to the bankruptcy of its US nuclear power plant in 2017.

This battle is seen as a test of whether established Japanese giants will respond to calls for better governance.

On March 18, shareholders of Toshibas, led by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, voted in favor of an independent investigation, opposed by management, into allegations that investors were pressured into accepting the company’s proposals. direction.

That pressure included contacts from an adviser to the government and Japan’s Commerce Ministry, sources previously told Reuters.

The motivations of the management would be to have a sympathetic shareholder who would keep them in place. There is government to consider for Toshiba as well as they appear to have been heavily involved behind the scenes, LightStream Researchs Kato said.

(1 USD = 109.5600 yen)