CAST announces profitable growth after 4 years of investment Paris Stock Exchange: CAS





CAST, Audited financial results 2020 In M 2020 2019 Variation %

Returned 41.0 39.7 +1.3 +3.1 % Operating income 3.2 (3.7 ) +6.9 sure Financial income (2.4 ) (0.3 ) -2.0 ns Net revenue 0.1 (4.2 ) +4.3 sure *The consolidated accounts were closed by the Board of Directors on April 2, 2021. The audit procedures have been completed. the The report of the statutory auditors concerning the certification is currently being prepared. NEW YORK and PARIS, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – With growth of 6% after correction for currency fluctuations and 3.2M in operating income, fiscal 2020 brought a return to profits. The financial result was affected by foreign exchange losses mainly related to the settlement of old unrealized losses on intra-group exchanges. The tax charge for 2020 amounts to 0.7M. The strong operational performance is the direct result of three factors: the investments made in recent years in building a network of go-to-market partners that integrate CAST technology into their service offerings and the release of CAST Imaging (Google Maps for Software), a very successful product that uses CAST software analysis and reverse engineering technology; strong growth in SaaS sales (6.1 million over the year, + 72% over one year); and reduced operating costs due to the unusual context of the pandemic. The financial structure is solid, with 16 M of cash available at the end of March. The first quarter is off to a good start and the software intelligence offered by CAST and its business partners is in line with market needs. Microsoft Azure and AWS Seed Market Using CAST Highlight and CAST Imaging to Accelerate the Migration of Enterprise Software Systems to the Cloud. Major integrators, such as Accenture, IBM and Wipro, are awarded large-scale application modernization contracts for which CAST provides the necessary detailed technical information on the internal structures of the software systems to be migrated to the cloud. Finally, management consulting firms supporting their clients in digital transformation programs and assessing pre / post M&A technical and legal risks do so by using CAST technology for its unique precision and depth of analysis. Despite uncertain macroeconomic conditions, CAST’s management team expects profitable growth above 10% in 2021. To come up:

Publication of Q1 2020 revenue on May 3, 2021, after market close About CAST

CAST (Euronext Paris: CAS) is the pioneer and category leader in software intelligence, providing insight into the structural state of software assets. CAST technology is recognized as the most accurate MRI for software, which provides actionable information on software composition, architectures, database structures, critical defects, quality levels, readiness levels for cloud and work effort metrics. It is used around the world by thousands of forward-looking digital leaders to make objective decisions, accelerate modernization, and improve the security and resiliency of mission-critical software. Visitcastsoftware.com. For more information, please contact Stephanie Watkins at [email protected]

