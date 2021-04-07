Hong Kong at night

the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) is Asia’s largest stock exchange, with over 2,500 listed companies and a total market capitalization of approximately $ 6.7 trillion. Its history dates back to the 19th century. In 2000, it merged with the Hong Kong Futures Exchange and another securities clearing company to form a parent company. In 2012, the parent company acquired the London Metal Exchange. Several times in recent years, the HKEX has ranked as the world’s # 1 stock exchange for a business initial public offering (IPO).

HKEX has a main board where the securities issues of established companies are traded. Nearly 2,200 companies are listed here. The Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) for businesses that do not meet the main board listing requirements, has more than 350 high growth small businesses.

How HKEX works

HKEX transactions occur Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to a random closing time in the afternoon between 4:08 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. It is also closed for one hour at lunchtime, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. daily. Trading hours are based on local time, which is 12 hours ahead of New York time.

HKEX performance is tracked by a number of indices. The best known is the Hang Seng Index, which tracks the largest companies on the stock market. The roughly 50 stocks included in the Hang Seng Index represent about 50 percent of the market capitalization of major boards. Other HKEX indices include the S & P / HKEX LargeCap Index and the S & P / HKEX GEM Index.

HKEX securities are valued in Hong Kong dollars (HK $). Each HK $ is worth around 13 cents in US dollars.

HKEX List Requirements

In order to list on the HKEX, companies must provide three years of financial records and demonstrate that they have passed one of the following tests:

Market capitalization more than HK $ 500 million, the last year’s profit of more than HK $ 20 million and the total profit of the previous two years of more than HK $ 30 million; or

Market capitalization of over HK $ 4 billion and audited revenue of over HK $ 500 million for the past year; or

Market capitalization of over HK $ 2 billion, audited revenue of over HK $ 500 million for the most recent year and positive operating cash flow for the previous three years of over 100 million Hong Kong dollars.

The biggest HKEX companies

Hong Kong city center

A a handful of the best NASDAQ stocks with substantial interests in Asian trading on HKEX. These include, for example, Microsoft, Intel, Amgen, and Cisco. These US-based companies are said to be among the largest capitalization stocks on HKEX. However, several companies based in China also fall into the same weight category. The largest non-U.S. Companies by market capitalization on HKEX include the following (note that HKEX titles are given numbers rather than letters):

HKEX Special Considerations

The Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges collaborate with HKEX through Stock Connect. This facility allows investors from mainland China as well as other countries to trade in each other’s markets. This seven-year-old initiative covers more than 2,000 shares listed on one of the three stock exchanges.

How to invest in HKEX

As is often the case in international markets, the easiest way for many US-based investors to invest in HKEX is through exchange-traded funds listed on US stock exchanges. The largest HKEX ETF is the IShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH), which has been in existence for over 25 years and has $ 1.5 billion in assets under management.

Another way is for American investors to negotiate U.S. certificates of deposit. These securities trade on US stock exchanges, each representing a specific foreign stock or other investment. However, only a limited number of HKEX companies are available through ADRs.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the busiest exchanges in the world and the largest in China. It is a global center for initial public offerings. The trading hours of the exchanges are offset from those of the main US exchanges by 12 hours. The Hang Seng Index, the most well-known index affiliated with HKEX, has around 50 of the largest companies represented on the stock exchange. However, Hong Kong’s vibrant capitalism and therefore the viability of its stock market are threatened by the Chinese Communist Party.

