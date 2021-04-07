INSTANT VIEW 4-India Cenbank Keeps Rates at Record Highs Amid Concerns Over Rising COVID-19 Cases

April 7 (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates at historically low levels on Wednesday, as widely expected, sticking to its accommodative monetary policy as COVID-infections rise. 19 could derail the country’s nascent economic recovery.

The RBI kept the repo rate or its policy rate at 4%, while the repo rate or its borrowing rate remained unchanged at 3.35%.

India’s central bank has cut the pension rate by 115 basis points (bps) in total since March 2020 to ease the shock of the pandemic. This follows 135 basis points of rate cuts since the start of 2019.

The MPC has estimated that monetary policy should remain accommodative until the prospects for a sustainable recovery are well secured, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

COMMENT

SIDDHARTHA SANYAL, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANDHAN BANK, KOLKATA

Despite the upward revision to their inflation forecast, which we believe is largely due to supply issues, the statement clearly suggests that the accommodative stance of monetary policy will be maintained for the foreseeable future. By nature, the MPC continues to prioritize growth over other possible monetary policy goals.

The bond market’s instinctive positive reaction to today’s monetary policy and related announcements is clearly justified. In a context of significant public borrowing and renewed uncertainties with a new surge in COVID-19 infections, a major challenge for the RBI is to maintain orderly conditions in the financial markets.

Following a cleverly designed borrowing program announced last week, today’s GSAP announcement is particularly important. The GSAP will almost serve the purpose of an OMO timeline, which has been on the bond markets wish list for a long time … They clearly recognize the need to anchor interest rates during the current nascent phase of the recovery. growth and are yet to come to transmit this to the markets.

PRITHVIRAJ SRINIVAS, CHIEF ECONOMIST, AXIS CAPITAL, MUMBAI

The MPC’s decision was in line with expectations given the uncertain outlook for demand and inflation due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Policy rates, GDP and CPI forecasts remained broadly unchanged as expected. And the guidelines reiterated the maintenance of the accommodating position for as long as necessary (indefinite commitment).

More importantly, the central bank has categorically committed to placing one trillion rupees ($ 13.54 billion) in OMOs to ease liquidity pressures in the G-sec market. In addition, a refinancing facility of Rs 500 billion was announced for NABARD, NHB and SIDBI as a precautionary measure against the tightening of liquidity linked to the credit problems. The RBI remains committed to maintaining accommodative financial conditions given the headwinds to growth in the second wave of COVID-19.

SHUBHADA RAO, FOUNDER, QUANTECO RESEARCH, MUMBAI

The RBI, as expected, kept rates unchanged and maintained an accommodative stance until a sustained recovery sets in. Amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the central bank is expected to remain largely conciliatory. A key step taken today was the announcement of the G-sec Acquisition Program (GSAP) under which the RBI announced a purchase of Rs 1 trillion government bonds in the first quarter of the year. FY22. This will clearly allay bond market fears of pressure on yields due to a large government borrowing program. The measures taken today (including those on variable-repo auctions) are aimed at flattening the yield curve.

SAKSHI GUPTA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, GURUGRAM

The RBI kept its policy and rate unchanged as expected. The policy was more conciliatory than expected.

While sounding growing infection risks, the central bank continued to keep its growth forecast unchanged at 10.5%. On inflation, as expected, the central bank has revised its forecasts upwards. But we see other upside risks to this inflation path over the coming months.

The policy was clearly focused on performance management. The announcement of the increased duration of floating rate reverse repo auctions should put some pressure on short-term rates. On the other hand, the commitment to buy open market operations is likely to support the long end of the curve.

SUMAN CHOWDHURY, CHIEF ANALYTICAL OFFICER, ACUIT RATINGS & RESEARCH, MUMBAI

The central bank took note of the underlying inflationary pressures emanating from rising global commodity prices and higher logistics costs, but at the same time projected relatively benign inflation figures for the coming quarters. This reinforces our view that maintaining the nascent growth path is the main objective of monetary policy in the coming quarters.

The other key element of RBI’s policy statement is the introduction of a planned secondary market G-sec acquisition program (GSAP 1.0), which will go some way to cool rising bond yields. . It is proposed to acquire a massive Rs 1 trillion in the first quarter of the fiscal year22 itself, which should facilitate the absorption of higher government loans at relatively lower costs. With OMO (open market operation), GSAP 1.0 is likely to be a powerful tool to stabilize bond yields in a volatile market scenario.

MADHAVI ARORA, SENIOR ECONOMIST, EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, MUMBAI

The MPC would have unanimously kept the key rates unchanged and reiterated its accommodative position both on rates and on liquidity. Guidance has become more open and state-based amid new uncertainties and the changing nature of the economy, indicating that the policy stance will remain accommodative until growth recovers sustainably.

The biggest move is in yield management as the RBI tries to break the negative loop of (poor) liquidity communication and sovereign premiums. The RBI focused on smooth liquidity management and orderly G-sec borrowing, with a more vocal and defined secondary market GSAP. This could lead to much lower sovereign risk premiums going forward in a high borrowing schedule this year. We believe the RBI will continue to strive to set an artificially skewed yield curve and maintain its preference for curve flattening.

GARIMA KAPOOR, ECONOMIST – INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, ELARA CAPITAL, MUMBAI

Monetary policy has succeeded in calming the nervousness of bond markets by initiating a assured purchase of G-secs while maintaining accommodative stance. While the inflation estimate has been raised slightly, the broadly accommodating tone of policy clearly prioritizes growth amid the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

SHASHANK MENDIRATTA, ECONOMIST, IBM, NEW DELHI

The central bank has moved from a time orientation to a state orientation, which is an appropriate position in the current uncertain environment. This suggests that the RBI is likely to support growth until the economy normalizes. The bias is towards more accommodation and the announcement of the guidance on the quantum of G-sec purchases reflects the same.

The central bank also kept its GDP forecast for FY22 at 10.5% even though it lowered the forecast for the first quarter. Inflation forecasts have been raised slightly, in a context of upside risks due to rising commodity prices and logistics costs.

Overall, the RBI will likely remain in an accommodating position to support the recovery.

KUNAL KUNDU, ECONOMIST INDIA, SOCIETE GENERALE, BENGALURU

As expected by us and the market, the RBI kept the key rate (the repo rate) unchanged at 4% while maintaining an accommodative stance. This also meets our expectations despite the surge in inflation since the second massive wave of infection which has led to great uncertainty about the dynamics of the recovery.

While no one expects a reversal in the momentum, there is already some telltale evidence that the momentum is slowing. As we have reiterated, various high frequency data for February suggests a loss of momentum and this appears to extend through March.

More importantly, with domestic consumption being much more subdued relative to activity levels, concerns persist even as the RBI has kept its real GDP growth forecast for fiscal years 21-22 at 10.5%. We believe this will eventually be revised downwards by 2H21.

RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF GROUP ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, MUMBAI

The current policy is in line with expectations. RBI assurance on gilt’s secondary market purchase program in FY22 will help manage the yield curve. However, MPC’s projections of GDP and CPI trajectories do not reflect the uncertainties created by the second wave of COVID-19 infections and the use of brutal measures like lockdowns in many states. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman, Chandini Monnappa, Anuron Kumar Mitra, Rama Venkat, Soumyajit Saha and Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; edited by Uttaresh.V)