LACROIX unveils LEADERSHIP 2025, its new strategic plan. Paris Stock Exchange: LACR

04/07/2021

LACROIX unveils LEADERSHIP 2025, its new strategic plan

Strong ambitions:

Become an international market leader in industrial IoT solutions and

electronic equipment for critical applications

Accelerate and move to a new dimension by 2025

800m turnover and EBITDA margin1 about 9%

Since 2016, our Group has embarked on an in-depth transformation which has strengthened its technological expertise and achieved solid growth in its turnover and results. Thanks to these foundations, we were able to demonstrate our resilience in the face of the unprecedented crisis that marked 2020. We are once again ready to look to the future, driven by strong ambitions that will drive our development for the next five years. This is the goal of the Leadership 2025 plan. It will enable us to build an international leader in the market for industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications. The mobilization of our employees and the support of all stakeholders will be the keys to success of this new venture., said Vincent Bedouin, CEO of LACROIX.

A transformation that has already been successfully met, a solid basis for new ambitions

With its first strategic plan, Ambition 2020, launched in 2016, LACROIX has embarked on a process of in-depth transformation with the ambition of establishing itself as one of the main players in connected technologies and the Smart World. This plan was also guided by the desire to strengthen the Group’s growth dynamic and its financial performance.

As such, while 2020 should be excluded from the analysis due to its exceptional nature, this first five-year plan has been an overall success, allowing us to lay a solid foundation for future development.

The creation and strengthening of a unified Research & Development position were decisive for the development of the Group’s technological expertise. This decision further reinforced the rapid development of high value-added equipment ranges designed by internal teams.

These ranges thus contributed more than 150 million dollars to the turnover in 2019, that is to say nearly a third of the total activity against less than a quarter in 2016. Over the period 2016-2019, these ranges show annual growth of around 9% per year against an increase of around 1% for other activities.

Over the past five years, LACROIX has also demonstrated successful experience in making and integrating acquisitions with seven successful transactions, which have also strengthened the technological expertise and geographic reach of the Group.

The transformation has also manifested itself in terms of human capital, with the development of a significant employee shareholding, with more than a third of employees owning shares, and more than 40% of new talents who have joined the management teams since. 2016.

Finally, our global footprint has grown, with more than 60% of revenues generated internationally and with teams already established in 10 countries.

All of these advances represent solid foundations on which the Group can now set new ambitions, deeply rooted in the new Leadership 2025 strategic plan.

Leadership 2025: 5 pillars to meet the new technological challenges of the Smart World

Guided by our conviction that technology must help create simple, sustainable and safer environments, LACROIX has taken on a new objective with the Leadership 2025 plan: to enable its clients to build and manage smarter living ecosystems through useful, robust and secure connected technologies.

As a result, technology is at the heart of the new plan. Indeed, with the rapid spread of the IoT and the number of connected systems expected to reach nearly 31 billion worldwide by 20252, the Group intends to accelerate its rise in value-added connected technological solutions.

To succeed, LACROIX is ideally positioned in target markets facing major societal, environmental and regulatory challenges such as new mobility, the Smart Grid and more generally the Smart City. All these fast-growing markets are already benefiting greatly from the massive deployment of connected technologies.

In this context, the new plan is based on 5 key pillars:

Strengthening of the Group’s technological leadership with the development of technological platforms based on cutting-edge expertise in areas such as cybersecurity or advanced computing. With this in mind, we have set ourselves the objective of doubling R&D spending to more than 5% of total revenue within five years. This increase in resources devoted to innovation should enable new equipment designed by LACROIX to represent 50% of sales designed by LACROIX by 2025. Development of our leadership in terms of industrial efficiency, relying in particular on the opportunities offered by Industry 4.0 with an increased role in artificial intelligence and robotic automation, the digitization of flows and the application of lean production methods. Like “Symbiose, the new French electronics factory of the future, which will be completed at the end of 2021, these principles will apply to 100% of the Group’s industrial sites by 2025. Expanding international reach, with the objective of achieving more than 70% of our total activity outside France in 5 years. With this in mind, LACROIX intends to focus on strengthening its position in Germany and the United States in particular. Targeted acquisitions, aiming in particular to strengthen existing international activities, to position itself in complementary market segments or to expand the intelligent range by integrating new technological bricks with high added value. Finally, the initiation of a transition from the role of equipment manufacturer to that of supplier of end-to-end solutions with high added value for the smart world, with the deployment of new services that will generate recurring revenues over time and increase margins.

A growth and profitability plan that creates value

The implementation of the roadmap established as part of the plan should thus enable the Group to establish itself as one of the world leaders in the market for industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications.

Achieving this ambition goes hand in hand with improving our financial performance. By 2025, LACROIX aims for a turnover of 800 million against 441 million in 2020 (12-month proforma). This realistic ambition includes acquisitions that could be made over the period.

In terms of profitability, the objective is to achieve an EBITDA margin of around 9%. As a reminder, it stood at 5.9% in 2020.

For 2021, while the Group has already embarked on the path of a return to growth, LACROIX is confident in its ability to achieve a turnover of more than 500 million euros combined with an EBITDA margin of more than 6.5%.

Next dates

Q1 2021 revenue: May 10, 2021 after market close

Consult our financial data in our Investors Zone

https://www.lacroix-group.com/investors/

ABOUT LACROIX

Convinced that technology must contribute to simple, sustainable and safer environments, LACROIX enables its customers to build and manage smarter living ecosystems, thanks to equipment and technologies.

As a listed family SME, LACROIX combines the agility essential to innovate in a constantly evolving technological sector with the ability to industrialize robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and equipment. electronics for mission-critical applications and the long-term vision of investing and building for the future.

LACROIX designs and manufactures electronic equipment for its customers, particularly in the automotive, home automation, aeronautics, industry and health sectors. LACROIX also offers secure and connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (public lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.

Drawing on its vast experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the link between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them create the industry of the future and make the most of the innovation opportunities around them, providing them with the equipment they need for a smarter world.

1 EBITDA: current operating income, with addition of depreciation and share-based payments

2 IoT Analytics Q4 2020