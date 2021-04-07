Yahoo Answers closes May 4, Telecom News, ET Telecom





Washington: It’s time to say goodbye to one of the internet’s favorite dinosaurs! Yahoo Answers, a digital platform where users posted public questions on various topics, is shutting down for good. According to The Verge, Yahoo Answers, one of the oldest web-based question-and-answer platforms, will close on May 4. In addition to news about the shutdown, users will no longer be able to post questions or answers to the site starting April 20. The website will only be available in read-only mode from April 20. After May 4, Yahoo Answers will cease to exist altogether, redirecting users who attempt to access it to the main Yahoo page. Yahoo, now part of the Verizon Media group following the sale of the company to telecoms for nearly $ 5 billion in 2017, announced the change at the top of the Yahoo Answers homepage. The message refers to an FAQ, which details the chronology of the shutdown. From April 20, the platform will no longer accept new submissions, explains the FAQ. Users will also have until June 30 to request their data or it will be inaccessible thereafter. This includes “all user-generated content, including your list of questions, questions, list of answers, answers and any images,” Yahoo said, but “you will not be able to download the content, questions or answers from other users “. A note sent to active Yahoo Answers members provides a bit more detail on why Yahoo is shutting down the platform, including that “it has become less popular over the years” and that the company “decided to hijack our resources “product. “Focus on products that better serve our members”. Yahoo Answers first launched in June 2005. The site was a source of funny memes due to poorly worded questions and even worse answers. However, today the front page of the website is filled with questions fueled by the conspiracy over the death of George Floyd, the presidency of Joe Biden and the Holocaust. Yahoo Answers and Yahoo, in general, were very popular in the early days of the Internet. However, Google and its products like Search and Gmail have changed the way people use the Internet. However, the concept of platforms for public question and answer has not disappeared. Platforms like Reddit and Quora still serve a similar purpose and benefit from a large user base.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos