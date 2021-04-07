Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Fingrid Oyj Irish Stock Exchange: IRSH





Fingrid Oyj

Press release on April 7, 2021 at 12:40 EET Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Fingrid Oyj Fingrid Oyjs’ annual general meeting was held in Helsinki today, April 7, 2021. The annual general meeting approved the financial statements for 2020, reviewed the 2020 remuneration report and discharged the board members from administration and the president and chief executive officer of their responsibilities. The annual general assembly elected the board of directors of Fingrid Oyjs for the term which ends at the end of the next annual general assembly. Juhani Jrvi continues as Chairman of the Board, and Pivi Nerg continues as Vice Chairman of the Board. The other board members are Hannu Linna, Sanna Syri and Esko Torsti. A more detailed presentation of the members of the Board is available on the company’s website. The ordinary general meeting decided to pay a dividend of max. EUR 53,500.00 for each Series A share and max. EUR 19,600.00 for each Series B share, for a total of max. 135,614,200.00 EUR. The first dividend tranche of EUR 35,500.00 for each Series A share and EUR 13,000.00 for each Series B share, totaling EUR 89,980,000.00, will be paid on April 12, 2021 In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors of the company to decide on the payment of a possible second dividend payment after confirmation of the half-yearly report, after assessment by the Board of Directors of the solvency, the financial situation and the financial development of the company. The second tranche will be a maximum of EUR 18,000.00 for each Series A share and a maximum of EUR 6,600.00 for each Series B share, for a total of max. 45,634,200.00 EUR. The authorization remains valid until the next ordinary general meeting. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, who appointed Heikki Lassila, APA, as lead auditor, was elected auditor of the company. Further information: Jukka Ruusunen, President and CEO, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30395 5140 or +358 40593 8428 Jan Montell, CFO, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30395 5213 or +358 40592 4419

