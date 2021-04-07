EU agency to share AstraZeneca shooting investigation results

Marco Cavaleri, head of health threats and vaccine strategy at the Amsterdam-based agency, said in comments to Romes Il Messaggero on Tuesday that it was getting harder and harder to say he didn’t there was no cause and effect relationship between the AstraZeneca vaccines. and the very rare cases of blood clots associated with low platelet count.

Earlier this week, a senior official from the European Medicines Agency, or EMA, said there was a causal link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the rare blood clots that have been seen in dozens of people in the world, among the tens of millions who received at least one dose.

LONDON (AP) The European Union’s medicines regulator will announce the findings of its investigation into the possible link between the AstraZenecas coronavirus vaccine and rare blood clots later Wednesday.

But Cavaleri acknowledged that the agency had not yet figured out how exactly the vaccine could cause these rare side effects. The agency said its assessment has yet to come to a conclusion and the review is currently underway.

The EMA, the World Health Organization and many other health authorities have repeatedly stated that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective and that the protection it offers against COVID-19 outweighs the small risks. rare blood clots.

Last week, the European medicines regulator said there was no evidence to support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population, although an expert said more brain clots were reported than expected and would continue to evaluate incoming data.

In March, more than a dozen countries, including Germany, suspended their use of AstraZeneca due to the problem of blood clots. Most have restarted some with age restrictions after the European Medicines Agency said countries should continue to use the potentially life-saving vaccine.

But the frequently changed advice in some countries on who to get vaccinated has raised fears that AstraZeneca’s credibility will be permanently damaged, causing more hesitation about vaccination and prolonging the pandemic.

In Britain, which has administered more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine than any other country, the drugs regulator has reported that there have been 22 reports of rare cases of brain clots and the like, including people with low levels. of blood platelets, among more than 18 million at least one dose.

Any further doubt about the AstraZeneca vaccine would be a setback for the vaccine, which is essential for the European vaccination campaign and a pillar of the global strategy to get vaccines to the poorest countries.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is cheaper and easier to use than competing vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and has been approved for use in over 50 countries, including the 27 EU countries and the WHO. US authorities are still evaluating the vaccine.