Toshiba’s $ 20 billion bid puts Japanese activist investors in the spotlight

The surprise takeover bid for Toshiba Corp. is a palpable demonstration of the growing influence in Japanese companies of activist investors, who have gone from largely helpless spectators to kingmakers in the space of a few years.

CVC Capital Partners’ offer, though still in its early stages, comes just weeks after Toshiba CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani lost a historic shareholder vote, forcing an independent investigation into alleged voting problems at its annual general meeting last year.

This loss has put pressure on Kurumatani, who was barely re-elected in last year’s meeting and is seen as unlikely to outlive another. The vote was called by the largest shareholder of Toshiba, the secret Singapore-based hedge fund Effissimo Capital Management.

Any deal with Toshiba faces legal hurdles, and analysts say that investors like Effissimo would likely insist on a substantial premium over Tuesday’s closing price. But the episode shows that the influence of activism in Japan is becoming hard to deny.

“There have been false dawns before,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “But activism is taking hold now.”

Flexing muscles

The Japanese conglomerate said on Wednesday it would seek more information on the offer as it weighs the proposal. The Nikkei, which first announced the deal, said CVC plans to propose the privatization of Toshiba through a takeover bid that could be worth more than $ 20 billion. That would make it the largest private equity-led buyout since 2013, and the biggest acquisition ever by CVC.

While there are many obstacles to closing a deal, Toshiba shares rose from their daily limit of 18% to 4,530 yen per share at the close in Tokyo.

“Considerable value would be created just by simplifying ownership and clarifying governance by making the business private,” said Nicholas Benes, a corporate governance expert in Japan. “Precisely because of this, we hope that this is a case where Toshiba will be open to further tenders, both by other private equity firms and by strategic buyers. “

Activist investors have shown increasing strength in Japan in recent years, as corporate governance reforms promoting shareholder value have meant that management can no longer ward off such pressure. Tokyo Dome Corp. will be delisted this month after it was acquired by a White Knight last year to fend off pressure from activist investor Oasis Management Co.

Once a legendary name in Japan, Toshiba has faded dramatically from its glory days after years of management missteps and scandal. The conglomerate invented flash memory three decades ago, but was forced to sell most of its prized chip business in 2018 due to losses in its nuclear operation. The deal led to an infusion of liquidity – but also to a large contingent of noisier shareholders. Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners last week became the latest investor to say it could make management proposals, bringing its stake to more than 7%.

“Any success of this nature will likely snowball and lead to more business,” said Damian Thong, analyst at Macquarie Group Ltd. “There is a feeling that a large part of Japan’s industrial base is inefficiently managed, resulting in an apparent undervaluation of Japanese Conglomerates. “

Kioxia options

An open question for Toshiba is the future of Kioxia Holdings Corp., its former memory chip division in which it still has the largest stake. Kioxia Focuses On IPO This Summer As Part Of An IPO That Could Value The Company Over $ 36 Billion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Alternatively, Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. are both interested in acquiring the company, the Wall Street Journal reported.

If Toshiba gets a reasonable market valuation for Kioxia and its core business attracts similar multiples to its Japanese peers, Thong said he plans to create more than 1 trillion yen in shareholder value. This would imply a Toshiba share price of over 6,500 yen per share, while the Nikkei reported deal fixes the price at around 5,000 yen each.

LightStream Research’s Mio Kato sees a low possibility of the deal going through under current conditions and expects trades in Toshiba’s shares to be volatile in the near term depending on how things develop. Toshiba shareholders, especially activists, will want a “high enough price,” he wrote in a Note posted on SmartKarma.

Given the sensitivity surrounding many of Toshiba’s affairs, including its deep involvement in the dismantling of the destroyed Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant, government approval would be required for the deal, the chief secretary said on Wednesday. of Cabinet, Katsunobu Kato.

It is not known whether a foreign company such as CVC would be allowed to take over Toshiba. The relationship between CVC and Toshiba executives – with Kurumatani, former president of Japan and outside director Yoshiaki Fujimori still employed by the company – has also raised eyebrows.

“It could just be an attempt to buy Kurumatani time,” Kato said.

– With the help of Stephen Stapczynski and Pavel Alpeyev

