Xebec welcomes Ms. Karen Nielsen to the Board of Directors Toronto Stock Exchange: XBC

MONTREAL, April 7, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (Xebec), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce that Ms. Karen Nielsen has joined the Xebecs Board of Directors effective today.

Ms. Nielsen was previously Chief Development Officer at Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSX: VII), an energy producer dedicated to serving stakeholders, responsible development and generating strong returns. She is also a Senior Non-Executive Director at Crew Energy (TSX: CR), a functioning light oil and natural gas producer based in Western Canada.

Having spent most of my career in the traditional oil and gas industry, I am delighted to join Xebec as we look to the next chapter in energy. Decarbonizing our energy sources has come to the forefront of our minds as we seek to tackle climate change. I believe that Xebec will play a key role in this as a world leader in renewable gas and that we will pay for a better future for generations to come, said Karen Nielsen.

Ms. Nielsen brings decades of oil and gas industry expertise with positions in operations, business development, engineering and finance. She held the positions of Senior Vice President and General Manager at ATCO Power Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X), Vice President of Operations at ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE: ARX) and both Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: BIR).

I am delighted to welcome Karen to the Xebecs Board of Directors. She brings a wealth of energy background to a time when the transition to lower carbon energy sources is accelerating. Xebec plays an important role in providing clean technology solutions to reduce emissions in the energy sector in general. I look forward to Karens’ contributions as she brings new ideas and insight into the energy transition, said Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, President and CEO, Xebec Adsorption Inc.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in the deployment of a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas production, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprint and operating costs. Based in Quebec, Canada, Xebec is present worldwide with five manufacturing plants, eight Cleantech service centers and four sales offices spread over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

