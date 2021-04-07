Do not apply for social security benefits until you can answer these 3 questions





Social security will likely play an important role in your retirement. Even if you have some outside savings, you will still need these benefits to cover essentials, like housing and health care. It is for this reason that you should choose your deposit age carefully. Specifically, you need to make sure that you can answer these essential questions before moving forward. 1. What is my full retirement age? Full retirement age, or FRA for short, is when you are entitled to claim your full monthly Social Security benefits based on your personal income history. FRA is not universal. Rather, it depends on your year of birth, according to the following table: year of birth Full retirement age 1943-1954 66 1955 66 and 2 months 1956 66 and 4 months 1957 66 and 6 months 1958 66 and 8 months 1959 66 and 10 months 1960 or later 67 You do not have to claim social security from your specific FRA. In fact, you are allowed to purchase benefits from age 62. But if you don’t wait for FRA to file your claim, your monthly benefit will be permanently reduced, so it’s important to understand when you’re entitled to this full income. 2. Have I worked for 35 years? Your monthly social security benefit is based on your earnings during your 35 best paid years of work. But if you don’t work for 35 years, you will have a zero counted for each year that there is no income for you on file. Before signing up for benefits, you need to know how many years of work you have under your belt, as this could influence your decision to file for Social Security immediately or to wait. Suppose you have only been in the workforce for 34 years and have the option of continuing to work. You may want to stay put, work another year and then Sign up for higher payment benefits once those extra 12 months of income are factored into the equation. 3. Am I likely to outlive my spouse for many years? If you are single, all you have to do is take your own financial needs into account when registering for Social Security. But if you have a much younger spouse, consider that person’s needs before claiming your benefits. Once your death has passed, your surviving spouse will be entitled to receive the equivalent of your monthly benefit. If you file early and lower that monthly benefit in the process, you’ll be leaving your spouse with less income for the rest of their life. But if you wait until FRA at least, your spouse will have a more generous benefit to look forward to. You can also delay your deposit beyond the FRA and increase your monthly benefit in the process, making life a lot easier for your spouse down the line. Claiming Social Security is a big decision – so don’t rush it. Instead, make sure that before submitting your case, you know your FRA, that you are confident in your employment history and that you have considered the impact of your choices on your spouse in the long term. Taking the time to work on these issues could save you from making a horrible mistake that you will regret for many years to come.







