AgJunction and Mahindra to demonstrate autoguiding technologies in Turkey Toronto Stock Exchange: AJX

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, April 7, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) (AgJunction or the Company) and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (IN: MAHM) (Mahindra) are pleased to announce a joint project where Mahindra will demonstrate automatic driving technology on a Hasret 125 Lks CRD4 tractor, built by Erkunt Traktr Sanayii A. in Turkey.

The demonstration will provide local growers with an overview of key precision farming technologies, including automatic guidance functions for precision planting and crop maintenance, automatic lathes and row headland process for management. field configurations, automated tool lift capacity, and precision navigation using real cellular enabled. Kinematic GPS technology in time. The demonstration will take place over a period of six to eight months and will cover all aspects of crop planting, plowing, fertilizing, irrigation and harvesting taking advantage of the precision and continuity of the crop. AgJunction precision guidance solution on the Mahindra Erkunt tractor.

The demonstration will be conducted with local farmers in Afyonkarahisar province in Turkey. AgJunction and Mahindra will provide training in precision farming techniques with experienced Turkish growers, using the latest steering and tractor technology available. Students from local universities will be engaged to provide technical support and learn about the latest technologies in a hands-on environment.

Precision farming using AgJunction technology can enable farms of all sizes to improve productivity and increase crop yields, said Dr. M. Brett McMickell, President and CEO of AgJunction. We look forward to working with Mahindra to improve the accessibility of precision farming globally.

Commenting on the joint project, Ramesh Ramachandran, Senior Vice President, Strategy FES and Head of Agriculture as a Service, Mahindra, said: Precision farming technologies are needed by farmers around the world to improve crop yields. crops and reduce cultivation costs. Through our work with AgJunction, we look forward to bringing these technologies to an affordable cost.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader in advanced guidance and automatic guidance solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are essential components in more than 30 of the world’s leading manufacturers and providers of precision agriculture solutions, and it holds more than 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brands such as Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol AJX. For more information, visit AgJunction.com .

About Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is part of The Mahindra Group, a $ 19.4 billion business federation that empowers people to thrive through innovative mobility solutions, boosting rural prosperity, improving urban life, developing new businesses and encouraging communities. It enjoys a leading position in commercial vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It also benefits from a strong presence in renewable energies, the food industry, logistics and real estate development. Based in India, Mahindra employs more than 256,000 people in 100 countries. Learn more about Mahindra at www..mahindra.com / Twitter and Facebook: @MahindraRise

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of the management of AgJunction as of the date of. this press release, unless otherwise indicated. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “in progress”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, ” should “,” believe “,” plans “,” intends “and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements, as these expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, uncertainties and contingencies, competitive and political. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

With respect to forward-looking information, AgJunction has provided this information based on certain assumptions it believes are currently reasonable, including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures for the carrying out planned activities; that the future operating results of AgJunction will be in line with management’s expectations in this regard; the availability of supplies, components, services, networks and key developments; the impact of growing competition; general economic, agricultural and financial market conditions; demand for the company’s products; and the continuity of existing commercial relationships.

Because forward-looking information relates to future events and conditions, such information, by its very nature, involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently expected due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the industries in which AgJunction operates; competition; inability to introduce new technologies and new products in a timely manner; legal claims for infringement of intellectual property and other claims; negative conditions in economic, agricultural and financial markets in general; and reduced demand for the company’s products. Readers are cautioned that the above list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on other factors that could affect the business or financial results of the Company is included in AgJunction’s reports filed with the relevant securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to Limit, AgJunction’s Annual Information Form which can be viewed on its SEDAR profile at www. sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and AgJunction does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

