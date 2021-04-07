How to clean your credit cards – Forbes Advisor

Editorial Note: Forbes may charge a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but this does not affect the opinions or ratings of our editors.

As Covid-19 has spread around the world, cleaning frequently touched items such as door knobs, light switches and car handles has become more important than ever. It might not be the first item affected the most, but credit cards are often handled multiple times a day, and like doorknobs and light switches, they need to be sanitized to prevent the spread of germs.

How to clean a credit card

Even the chips and magnetic strips on the front and back of the cards are designed to be water resistant. Fortunately, specialty products aren’t necessary to keep a clean credit card.

Many credit cards are made of PVC, a special type of plastic. But not all: Check with the credit card issuer to find out what material the card is made of. This will likely determine which cleaning product is the most effective and safest for the card. Plastic remains more tolerant of heavy cleaning products, while titanium may require special handling.

Most household cleaning products will do:

Antibacterial wipes

Antibacterial kitchen counter spray

Alcohol-based liquids such as isopropyl alcohol

Hand soap

Dishwasher soap

Household cleaners can be sprayed onto a paper towel, clean cloth, or fresh cotton ball instead of being sprayed directly onto the credit card. Rubbing alcohol should also be poured onto a cleaning tool first, rather than the card itself. After applying the cleaner, gently wipe the front and back of the card with a paper towel, rag or cotton ball. It is not necessary to rub heavily or with a lot of elbow grease in fact, too much rubbing can wipe the ink off some cards. A 10-20 second wipe should suffice, depending on the strength of the cleaner. Allow the card to dry completely before storing it in a wallet or purse.

Cleaning a credit card with dish soap or hand soap can be similar to washing your hands. Lightly wet the card with running water and use a teaspoon of soap to lather and wash the card. Rinse and let dry completely. It may be a trigger to hear it now, but: Cards, like hands, should be washed for at least 20 seconds.

If frequent washings cause the signature to fade, simply re-sign the card if necessary.

Don’ts for cleaning credit cards

While cleaning a credit card seems like a straightforward process, here are some important things to remember:

Do not rub too hard, especially on magnetic tapes or chips. Cards can be damaged during cleaning.

Do not use an abrasive sponge which may wear away the magnetic strips or erase the card number over time.

Do not soak the card in a corrosive liquid such as rubbing alcohol. It is best to apply rubbing alcohol to some kind of wiping material before applying it to the card itself.

Remember to wash your hands after handling a credit card or any other form of payment. All the money is exposed to people all along the payment chain.

How often to clean credit cards

It is best to wash a credit card after each use, especially for people in high risk categories. Otherwise, once a day to once a week may be sufficient depending on the method, frequency and location of card use.

A single credit card goes through a strip or chip machine or is taken by a cashier, waiter, or bartender as often as a few or more times a day. Obviously, being the only person to touch a credit card is still the safest, but even touching the card on the swiping machine can spread germs. Often, however, it is necessary to hand the card over to someone else. Determining how often to clean a card will depend on the conditions, but regular cleaning of credit cards is a useful way to avoid spreading germs in your home or in stores.

How to minimize contact between credit cards and surfaces

Minimizing the contact between a credit card and surfaces found in stores or restaurants is preferable, regardless of the frequency of cleaning.

Whenever possible, use contactless payment instead of swiping or inserting a chip. This means that the cardholder taps or holds the card over the machine without touching it. Most modern cards offer contactless payment. The contactless symbol will be printed on the card and vaguely resembles a WiFi symbol. An updated card design with contactless payment can usually be requested from the issuer by contacting the number on the back of the card.

Online shopping can also alleviate credit card contamination issues. The best way to minimize the risk of infection from others is to never leave the house at all.

Some retailers accept mobile payment. Mobile payment systems associate card numbers with the cardholder’s phone and enable contactless payment via a mobile device. In other words, payments can be sent electronically to the retailer as a contactless transaction.

At the end of the line

Sanitizing credit cards keeps them clean and prevents any potential transfer of Covid-19 or other bacteria or viruses. Most household products clean credit cards properly. Always wipe cards gently to protect the chip and magnetic strip. Minimize contact between credit cards and public areas by using contactless or mobile payment.