Connect with us

Business

Lake County News, California – PG&E will continue to provide customer support once COVID-19 protections end in late June

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


As the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic begin to ease, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. reminds customers with overdue balances to explore available financial assistance programs now, before customer protections. put in place during the pandemic do not end on June 30, 2021.

In place since March 2020, these customer protections provided for the suspension of service disconnections for customers whose invoices were unpaid.

Customers are encouraged to act now and not wait until coverage expires if they are behind on payments. Many programs, tools and tips are available.

Please call 800-743-5000 today if you have an outstanding balance. Support translated into over 250 additional languages ​​is available at this phone number.

PG&E said it has been working with clients who have overdue balances for more than a year and will continue these efforts months after protections expire. PG&E will not initiate disconnections immediately after the end of protections.

As of March 2020, more than 1.6 million payment plans have been created for residential and business customers.

We create early awareness of expiration of protections and have tools in place to help our clients look to the future. In an effort to ensure a smooth transition, we have incorporated feedback from clients, key stakeholders and community leaders into the development of our transition plan once protections are complete, ”said Marlene Santos, PG & Es Customer Service EVP. Don’t wait for summer. Call us now Were there to help.

The number of residential customers with overdue balances increased by almost 30% from February 2020 to February 2021.

Especially since many customers find themselves with overdue amounts for the first time, PG&E will communicate early and clearly that we are here to help.

Ongoing communications with customers will focus on the expiration of COVID-19 emergency protections, helping customers understand their account status, providing useful resources, and keeping customers in the know through programs. continued assistance and financial assistance.

The transition plan proposed by PG & Es, designed specifically to help customers manage their bills as protections are lifted, was submitted to the CPUC last week for review.

Pending official approval from the CPUC, PG&E will continue to communicate with customers to ensure they are aware and prepared for the expected expiration of COVID-19 emergency protections for customers on June 30. Proactive contact with customers during the pandemic saved customers over $ 5 million. simply by changing their pricing plan.

Here are some actions we plan to help customers with COVID-19 protections end:

Stagger the restart of the collection and disconnection processes with a grace period after the end of protections to help customers facing uncertainty.

The recertification and post-enrollment actions that customers will need to take to qualify for the California Rates for Energy Program, or CARE, the Family Electric Rate Assistance Program, or FERA, and the Medical Baseline Program will be spread over the remainder of 2021. .

A new online portal for physicians for the Medical Baseline program will be launched. To streamline the enrollment and recertification process, the portal will allow qualified physicians to certify a client’s eligibility for the Medical Baseline program online. The program offers customers an additional monthly energy allowance at the lowest price on the current tariff.

For more updates on PG&E’s continued response to the pandemic and to learn more about financial aid and support programs, visit www.pge.com/covid19.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: