Saudi Stock Exchange targets IPO and reorganizes corporate structure





The Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange, the largest in the Middle East, is changing its corporate structure as it prepares for a much-anticipated initial public offering this year. The newly formed Saudi Tadawul Group will have four subsidiaries, including the stock exchange, a clearinghouse, a depository company and a technology services company. Exchange officials said the changes create the platform to strengthen the underlying infrastructure for the growth of the country's $ 2.5 trillion stock market, the 10th largest in the world. "We are by far the largest stock exchange in the region and one of the top 10 in the world in terms of market capitalization, and we are very liquid," said Sarah Al-Suhaimi, who will chair the new group, in an interview. . "We are also very profitable." Riyadh has been the hottest market for IPOs in the Middle East over the past two years, with new offerings oversubscribed, mostly by local and institutional investors. In 2019, the exchange welcomed the $ 29 billion bid from the world's largest oil producer, Saudi Aramco, with the shares mostly sold to Saudi investors looking for guaranteed dividends. Al-Suhaimi said the exchange plans to list his actions in the second half of 2021 and will be able to choose financial advisers as of this month. When completed, the reorganization would make it the third largest listed stock exchange in the Gulf after the Dubai financial market and Boursa Kuwait. The exchange hired HSBC Holdings Plc in 2016 to handle its IPO. Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan will be the group's general manager. Mohammed Al-Rumaih, who was head of the stock market, was elected CEO of the Saudi Stock Exchange, formerly known as Saudi Stock Exchange Company Tadawul. The Saudi stock exchange is striving to become a diverse player in financial markets, Al-Hussan said. "We are also moving away from reliance on commercial activity," he said. "Today, over 30% of our revenue comes from non-commercial products and this continues to grow year on year and will continue to do so for our investors." After listing, the exchange will continue to look for expansion opportunities, not necessarily in Saudi Arabia, Al-Suhaimi said. "Anything that complements the scholarship will do, whether nationally or internationally," she said when asked if the scholarship could expand to other countries. "We still only operate in Saudi Arabia, but the future offers us many possibilities. Sky is the limit." The 198-member Tadawul All Share Index is up 15% this year, compared to 3.8% for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Tadawul is owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund. It has a capital of 1.2 billion riyals ($ 320 million), divided into 120 million shares, according to its website.

The Saudi Stock Exchange recorded a net profit of 153 million riyal in 2019, when earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached 205 million riyals.

The total value of shares traded in Riyadh last year reached $ 557 billion, a 137% jump from the previous year, according to the exchange’s annual report. This compares to around $ 18 billion in Dubai’s financial market PJSC, which saw a 24% increase in total traded value last year.

Compared to Saudi Arabia's $ 2.5 trillion size, the UAE stock exchanges have a combined market capitalization of $ 329 billion and Kuwait $ 103 billion.







