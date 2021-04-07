Ryanair says the slow rollout of the vaccine in the EU to meet passenger forecasts





DUBLIN (Reuters) – The slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine by European unions will hurt Ryanairs’ prospects in the coming year, Europe’s largest low-cost airline said on Wednesday as it reported a lower loss than expected for his fiscal year which just ended. FILE PHOTO: Ryanair planes at Dublin Airport after coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. REUTERS / Jason Cairnduff / File Photo The Irish company said it now expects passenger traffic in the year ending March 31, 2022 to be at the low end of its earlier estimate of 80 million to 120 million people. Easter travel restrictions / lockdowns and a delayed resumption of traffic into the peak summer 21 season, due to the slow rollout in the EU of COVID-19 vaccines, mean FY22 traffic will likely be to the lower end of our previously guided lineup, he said in a statement. Ryanair has carried 27.5 million passengers in the past 12 months, up from 149 million passengers in the year to March 2020, before the pandemic had a significant impact. The airline, one of the harshest critics of European politicians’ handling of the COVID-19 crisis, said that while it was too early to make meaningful profit forecasts for the new fiscal year, it would ‘expected to be close to breaking even. Goodbody Stockbrokers said in a note that it expects a downward adjustment from its current profit forecast of 252 million euros ($ 299 million) for the year through the end of March 2022. Ryanair, which is due to release its annual results on May 17, has announced that it plans to report a net loss of 800-850 million euros compared to 850-950 million previously. The airline had 3.15 billion euros in cash at the end of March, against 3.5 billion at the end of December. Its shares remained unchanged at 16.95 euros at 8:44 a.m. GMT. (1 USD = 0.8426 euros) Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter

