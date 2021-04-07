Annual General Meeting 2021 Resolutions Amsterdam Stock Exchange: SBMO

April 7, 2021
SBM Offshore NV is pleased to announce that all resolutions have been adopted as proposed at the Annual General Meeting on April 7, 2021. The resolutions adopted include the reappointment of Douglas Wood as a member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Ingelise Arntsen as a member of the Supervisory Board.
Shareholders voted in favor of the proposed cash dividend of US $ 165 million, which represents a dividend payout of US $ 0.8854 per common share. Dividends will be paid in euros at the exchange rate of 1.1902, which will result in a payment of 0.7439 per common share. The cash dividend is payable on May 6, 2021 to all shareholders of record on April 12, 2021 through the bank or broker administering the shares.
ABN AMRO is responsible for executing the dividend payment on behalf of SBM Offshore and offers the company’s shareholders the opportunity to participate in a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). By participating in this program, shareholders can reinvest their net dividend in shares of the Company. Further information on the DRIP will be made available to financial intermediaries by ABN AMRO.
Further details of the resolutions adopted are available on the Companys website.
Company Profile
The main activities of Companys are the design, supply, installation, operation and life extension of floating production solutions for the offshore energy industry throughout the life cycle. The company is the market leader in leased floating production systems, with several units currently in operation.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company employed approximately 4,570 people around the world, spread across offices in our main markets, onshore operational bases and the offshore vessel fleet.
SBM Offshore NV is a listed holding company based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He has direct and indirect interests in other companies.
When references are made to SBM Offshore NV and / or its subsidiaries in general, or when the identification of the particular company or companies is of no use, SBM Offshore or the Company are sometimes used for reasons of convenience.
For more information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.
The Directory
Amsterdam, Netherlands, April 7, 2021
|Financial calendar
|Dated
|Year
|Trading Update 1Q 2021 Press release
|May 12
|2021
|Press release on the 2021 half-year results
|5 August
|2021
|Trading Update 3Q 2021 Press release
|November 11th
|2021
|Press release on the 2021 annual results
|February 10
|2022
|annual general meeting
|April 6
|2022
For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Bert-Jaap Dijkstra
Group Treasurer and IR
|Mobile:
|+31 (0) 6 21 14 10 17
|E-mail:
|[email protected]
|Website:
|www.sbmoffshore.com
Media relations
Vincent kempkes
Group communications director
|Mobile:
|+31 (0) 6 25 68 71 67
|E-mail:
|[email protected]
|Website:
|www.sbmoffshore.com
Warning
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7 (1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Some of the statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on the current beliefs and assumptions of management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events. differ significantly from those contained in these statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which may cause the actual results and performance of the Company’s business to differ materially and adversely from forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements may be identified through the use of forward-looking terminology as believed, may, will be, should, would, expects or anticipates or similar expressions, or their negative, or other variations thereof. , or comparable terminology. , or through discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described in this press release as expected, assumed or expected. SBM Offshore NV does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this press release to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Nothing in this press release may be considered an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.
Annual General Meeting – Resolutions 2021