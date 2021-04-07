These Orlando Breweries Operate New Breweries to Celebrate WFTV





ORLANDO, Florida – Several breweries in Orlando are celebrating National Beer Day on Wednesday by operating new breweries. The holiday falls on Day 407, supporting businesses in the Orlando area affected by the pandemic. Here are some ways to celebrate: READ: These 4 new craft breweries open in Orlando Orange Blossom Brewing Co. Orange Blossom Brewing Co. is launching a new beer to honor its hometown, aptly named City Beautiful IPA. Beer will be available on draft only at select Orlando-area bars and restaurants starting Wednesday to show support for local businesses on-site, many of which have suffered over the past year. READ: Opening of 9 new restaurants at Orlandos The Hall on the Yard in Ivanhoe Village City Beautiful IPA leads with a bright hoppy aroma and includes notes of pine and flowers. Pair that with its smooth malty spine, and the result is a beer that ends with a refined bitterness that prompts the drinker to take another sip, OBBC founder Tom Moench said in a statement. READ: # 407Day: Here’s how you can support local businesses in Central Florida Ten10 Brewing Company Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will join District 3 City Commissioner Robert Stuart, District 4 City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and Mills50 Board Chairman Jeff Dry on the Day National Beer Hall for the unveiling of Ten10 Brewing Companys new beer, named Mills50. A portion of the beer proceeds will be donated to the Mills50 Main Street District for beautification efforts in the area. READ: Hot dog chain opens with self-serve beer wall in Orlando Ivanhoe Park Brewing To celebrate the 407th day, the brewery will be offering a new beer, the I-4 Eyesore Slow Pour. The German-style pilsner will be tapped on a side-draw faucet and offered as slow-pour pilsner. READ: New Rockstar Cafe to debut on Park Avenue next to Rollins College The beverage is named after the Majesty Building, one of Orlandos’ iconic landmarks. Beer takes a while to pour, so you have to be patient when ordering to get it served. As with everything, perfection cannot be rushed. The slow-pouring pilsner are worth the wait, as we hope the Majesty building will someday be, the brewery wrote on social media.







