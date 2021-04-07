Tokyo Stock Exchange would be humiliated by Toshiba delisting

According to a gloomy Japanese adage, you should expect rain tomorrow and assume people are thieves. The Tokyo Stock Exchange, as the guarantor of corporate respectability and guardian of shareholder capitalism, may not have done enough either.

In the past, these shortcomings have damaged the reputation of the TSE, but not as dear as they could. The exchange, through its parent company, the Japan Exchange Group (JPX), has somehow overcome the various scandals, misdeeds and horrors of the governance of its listed members. But Toshiba can change that.

On Wednesday, the Japanese industrial icon admitted receiving an approach from private equity group CVC. People familiar with the situation have said that the move, while still in its early stages, could lead to the formation of a bidding consortium and a leveraged buyout of more than $ 20 billion, possibly involving its current leadership. Other private equity groups have also slipped non-binding offers off Toshiba’s table in recent months, the bankers said, mostly suggesting some form of management buyout.

Set aside how far Japan has come to reach a point where a foreign fund may consider an allegedly unsolicited bid of this magnitude for a company once impregnably protected by national pride (this would be Japan’s largest leveraged buyout. ). If the deal is finalized – and the CVC’s decision looks more like the start of a process than its conclusion – the transformative blow will be dealt to TSE, which will see one of its biggest household names go private. The humiliations are not much more important.

Consider the chain of events that led to CVC’s proposal, starting with the revelations in 2015 that Toshiba had been systematically falsifying its books since 2008. At the end of 2016, the group’s woes worsened. Its US nuclear business at Westinghouse, for which it paid generously a decade earlier, was bankrupted, leaving it with a $ 6.3 billion depreciation. This forced an inflammatory sale of its prized memory chip business and a $ 5.4 billion emergency share issue that filled the company’s shareholder register with activists. When it was revealed that there had been unusual conduct around Toshiba’s 2020 annual meeting, its largest shareholder called for a special shareholders meeting last month, beating Toshiba’s management and forcing them to launch. an independent investigation.

Throughout all of this, the TSE possessed the tools to punish Toshiba’s wrongdoing. Corporate fraud and the financial crisis created situations between 2016 and 2018 in which Toshiba was unable to meet the deadlines to submit improvement reports or unqualified accounts. Under his own rules, the TSE could have removed Toshiba or demoted it in its second section for five years. Instead, the deadlines have been extended several times and, more brazenly, in 2019 modified list rules to allow Toshiba early readmission to the first section.

The sum of it all has been to portray the TSE as a supplicant to Toshiba’s interests, rather than a protector of shareholders. Its multiple contortions to spare Toshiba are already embarrassing enough. But if the company ends up dropping off the list out of choice and convenience, the shame of the stock market will be much worse.

For Toshiba, going private would solve many problems, including the instant dismissal of activists whose demands for transparency, clearer strategy, and higher returns on equity have been so relentless. Once private, the results of the independent inquiry that shareholders fought for last month may never see the light of day. If Toshiba steps down from the list, the message will be that governance issues, corporate realignments and potential scandals are all best dealt with out of investor attention.

The TSE’s compliments to Toshiba were based on an unspoken pact that neither it, the company, nor Japan in general could afford not to include such a basic corporate name. If Toshiba breaks its share of this market, the TSE will have allowed its credibility to undermine its credibility by a company which, at times, offered reasons to heed old adages.

