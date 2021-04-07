EU agency finds link between AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and blood clots

In a statement, the European Medicines Agency did not place any new restrictions on the use of the vaccine in people 18 years and older.

LONDON, UK The European Union’s pharmaceutical regulator said on Wednesday it had found a possible link between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and a rare bleeding disorder, but refused to impose further restrictions on age, saying the benefits of the vaccine always outweighed the risks. Its British counterpart, however, said it would offer those under 30 the choice of another product.

The European Medicines Agency has described clots as very rare side effects. He said most of the reported cases had occurred in women under the age of 60 within two weeks of vaccination, but based on the evidence currently available, he was unable to identify any contributing factors. specific risk. Experts have looked at dozens of cases mostly from Europe and the UK, where around 25 million people have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Reported cases of unusual blood clotting after vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine should be listed as possible side effects of the vaccine, said Emer Cooke, executive director of the agency.

But it has not placed any new age limits on vaccine use in people 18 and older, as some countries have done.

The risk of death from COVID is much higher than the risk of death from these side effects, Cooke said.

Dr June Raine, head of the UK Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency, echoed this sentiment, saying the benefits continue to outweigh the risks for the vast majority of people.

She called the unusual clots a potential side effect of the vaccine and said the evidence was strengthening, but more studies were needed to be sure.

The EMA, the World Health Organization and many other health authorities have repeatedly stated that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective and that the protection it offers against COVID-19 outweighs the small risks. rare blood clots.

The announcements could have far-reaching effects on the use of the vaccine, which is key to global efforts to end the pandemic.

The EMA’s investigation particularly focused on two types of rare blood clots: one that appears in multiple blood vessels and the other that occurs in a vein that drains blood from the brain. He also assessed reports of people with low blood platelet counts, which puts them at risk of severe bleeding.

As recently as last week, the EMA said there was no evidence to support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population, with a response to several countries doing just that, although one expert said more brain clots were being reported than expected.

In March, more than a dozen countries, mainly in Europe, suspended their use of AstraZeneca due to the problem of blood clots. Most have restarted some with age restrictions after the EMA said countries should continue to use the potentially life-saving vaccine.

Meanwhile, Britain, which is heavily dependent on AstraZeneca, has never suspended use of the vaccine.

The suspensions were seen as particularly damaging for AstraZeneca as they came after repeated missteps in the way the company communicated data on the vaccine’s effectiveness and concerns about how well it was injected in the elderly. . This has led to frequent changes in advice in some countries on who is allowed to be vaccinated, raising fears that the credibility of AstraZenecas is permanently damaged, causing greater reluctance to vaccinate and prolonging the pandemic.

Dr Peter English, who previously chaired the British medical associations’ public health medicine committee, said the back and forth around the AstraZeneca vaccine on a global scale could have serious consequences.

We cannot afford not to use this vaccine if we are to end the pandemic, he said.

This is because the vaccine is cheaper and easier to store than many others, is essential for the European vaccination campaign and a pillar of the UN-backed program known as COVAX which aims to provide vaccines to some of the world’s poorest countries. Its use has been approved in over 50 countries, including the EU and WHO in 27 countries. US authorities are still evaluating the vaccine.

The governor of Italy’s northern Veneto region said earlier on Wednesday that any decision to change guidelines on AstraZeneca would lead to major disruption to vaccinations at a time when Europe is already struggling to step up and could create more of confusion on the shot.

If they love Germany and only allow Astra Zeneca to people over 65, that would be nonsense. Before, it was only for people under 55. Put yourself in the shoes of the citizens, it is difficult to understand anything, Luca Zaia told reporters on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca’s latest suspension came in Spain’s Castilla y Len region, where health official Vernica Casado said on Wednesday the precautionary principle had led her to temporarily suspend the vaccine she still supported as being both effective and necessary.

If there are in fact people of a certain age group who might have a higher risk (of coagulation), we need to adjust its use, Casado told Spanish public radio. We are not questioning AstraZeneca. We need all possible vaccines to reach the goal of 70% of the adult population.

French health officials said they were also awaiting the conclusions of the EMAs and would follow the agency’s recommendations, especially for the 500,000 people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca.

Even officials in Asia said they were eager to hear the EMA’s decision. South Korea announced on Wednesday that it would temporarily suspend the use of the AstraZenecas vaccine in people aged 60 and under. In this age group, the country currently only vaccinates health workers and people in long-term care facilities.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said it will also suspend the rollout of the vaccine to school nurses and teachers, which was due to start on Thursday, pending the results of the EMA review.

English, the former chair of a committee of the British Medical Association, said that even serious and rare side effects are seen with established vaccines and that policymakers often decide that more important public health goals justify their use, citing polio vaccine as an example. For every million doses of oral polio vaccine administered, about one child is paralyzed by the live virus contained in the vaccine.

On Tuesday, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, which developed the vaccine, suspended a study of shooting in children while the UK regulator assesses the link between shooting and rare blood clots in adults.