San Diego Gets Smart With Useful Brewery Website – NBC 7 San Diego





Its National Beer Day on Wednesdays and what better way can we celebrate one of the country’s most beloved craft beer hot spots than by helping local business owners on the ground? In honor of the unofficial holiday, San Diego has launched a new website filled with resources and information to help its breweries. The Business is Brewing website aims to support breweries by showcasing over 100 beer-related establishments in the city and providing information to business owners. San Diego remains one of the top five craft beer cities in the country, and we want to make sure this important industry remains informed, supported and resilient as it continues to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, Christina Bibler, Director of the city’s economic development department, said in a statement. Managed by the city’s Economic Development Department, the website contains information on programs that help keep breweries, tasting rooms and pubs open during the pandemic. Plus, he promotes the benefits of being a beer maker in San Diego. This interactive website is an innovative one-stop-shop for beer makers and beer enthusiasts, both locally and nationally, showcasing the spirit of brewing and buying local in these tough economic times, the statement continued. from Biblers. Visitors can view the site’s interactive map which features information on local breweries, pubs and tasting shops and see their operating status. Business owners can take a look at an economic report on the $ 1.2 billion San Diegos Regional Beer Cluster. They can also view information on programs that offer economic aid and information on how to start or expand a brewery. To view the Business is Brewing website, Click here.







