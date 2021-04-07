Final results of successful rights issue Helsinki Stock Exchange: NXTMH

Company announcement, inside information, Helsinki, April 7, 2021 at 8:05 p.m. (EEST)

Nexstim Plc: final results of successful rights issue

According to the final results of the rights issue of Nexstim Plc (NXTMH: HEX, NXTMS: STO) (Nexstim or the company) (the question of actions) which ended on March 29, 2021 in Sweden and March 31, 2021 in Finland, the issue of shares was oversubscribed and the number of share subscriptions corresponded to 178.13% of the shares offered. Of the 219,811,378 new shares offered in the context of the Share Issuance (the Offered Shares) 209,141,144 were subscribed using subscription rights (approximately 95.15% of the Offered Shares), so that the remaining Offered Shares, i.e. 10,670,234 Offered Shares (approximately 4.85% of the Offered Shares) were allocated in accordance with the terms of the Issue of Shares to secondary subscriptions by those who have subscribed on the basis of subscription rights. According to the final results of the Share Issue, no Offered Shares have been allocated to any person subscribing for Offered Shares without subscription rights.

The final results indicate that the parties making subscription commitments, namely, Ossi Haapaniemi with its related companies, Kysti Kakkonen with its related companies and its registration accounts controlled by him, Leena Niemist representing Kaikarhenni Oy as well as certain members of the The Companys management team and its board of directors subscribed for a total of 105,130,993 shares, corresponding to approximately 47.83 percent of all shares offered and approximately 3.15 million euros.

Nexstim raised with the issuance of shares gross funds of approximately € 6.6 million, which, after deduction of costs and expenses related to the issue of shares, amounted to approximately € 6.4 million. euros.]

The question of stocks in brief

In the issue of Nexstim shares, the current shareholders of the company had a preferential subscription right.

Each Nexstim shareholder received one (1) subscription right in book entry format ( “Subscription right” ) giving them the right to subscribe to Offered Shares for each share of the Company held on the date of registration of the Share Issue, March 10, 2021 ( “Registration Date” ).

) giving them the right to subscribe to Offered Shares for each share of the Company held on the date of registration of the Share Issue, March 10, 2021 ( ). Two (2) Subscription Rights giving the right to the subscription of one (1) Offered Share at the subscription price of 0.03 EUR per Offered Share ( “Subscription price” ). The Subscription Price for the Offered Shares registered with Euroclear Sweden and listed on the First North Growth Market Sweden trading platform, managed by Nasdaq Stockholm AB, was SEK 0.31 per Offered Share.

). The Subscription Price for the Offered Shares registered with Euroclear Sweden and listed on the First North Growth Market Sweden trading platform, managed by Nasdaq Stockholm AB, was SEK 0.31 per Offered Share. Consequently, in the context of the issue of shares, the Company has offered its shareholders a maximum of 219,811,378 new shares of the Company to be subscribed to.

The subscription period for the Offered Shares began on March 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Finnish time (8:30 a.m. Swedish time) and ended on March 31, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Finnish time (3:30 p.m. Swedish time) in Finland and on March 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Finnish time. (3.30 p.m. Swedish time)) in Sweden.

The subscription rights were freely transferable and traded on the First North Growth Market Finland trading system (trade symbol NXTMHU0121) which is managed by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (First Northern Finland) and the First North Growth Market Sweden trading facility, operated by Nasdaq Stockholm AB (First North Sweden) (symbol NXTMS TR) between March 15, 2021 and March 24, 2021.

Approval of subscriptions and allocation of the Offered Shares

At the time of the Share Issue, subscriptions were made for a total of 391,543,431 shares, which means that the number of share subscriptions corresponded to 178.13% of the number of Offered Shares. For First North Finland, approximately 78.16% of the subscription rights were used, and for First North Sweden, approximately 16.98% of the subscription rights were used, which means that approximately 95.15% of all Offered shares were purchased using Subscription Rights.

On April 7, 2021, the Board of Directors of Nexstim approved the subscriptions made within the framework of the Issue of Subscription Rights Shares for a total of 20,914,114 Offered Shares as well as the secondary subscriptions of the persons having subscribed on the basis of Subscription Rights, approved on the basis of the terms and conditions of the Share Issue, for a total of 10,670,234 Offered Shares. For the part for which the Company has not allocated the Offered Shares subscribed for and paid for in accordance with the investor subscription order to the investor concerned due to the oversubscription of the Issue, the Company will reimburse the investor on subscription price corresponding to the Offer of shares not received in accordance with the terms and conditions of the issue of shares.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, commented: I thank the shareholders for their confidence in this issue of rights. We are very satisfied with the final results of the share issue, and the funds raised, for the possibility of continuing to implement our renewed strategy. We believe that our unique electronic field-navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology is needed more than ever to enable personalized and effective treatments for difficult brain diseases and disorders.

Registration of offered shares and start of trading

The Offered Shares will produce the rights of the shareholders of the Company once they are entered in the commercial register, which should take place around April 12, 2021. Delivery and consolidation will take place around April 13, 2021 in the trading system. book entry managed by Euroclear Finland, and the Offered Shares are expected to trade with the Company’s existing shares on approximately April 13, 2021 on First North Finland. The delivery and consolidation will take place on or about April 16, 2021, in the book-entry only system managed by Euroclear Sweden, and the Offered Shares will be subject to trading with the existing shares of the Company on or about April 14, 2021 on First North. Sweden.

Following the issuance of shares, the number of shares of the company will increase by 219,811,378 shares, from 439,622,756 shares to a total of 659,434,134 shares.

NEXSTIM PLC

Leena Niemist, Chairman of the Board

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemist, President of the council

+358 9 2727170

[email protected]

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified advisor)

+46 8 463 83 00

[email protected]

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish medical technology company operating worldwide. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for difficult brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed an advanced non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a highly sophisticated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (nTMS) technology with 3D navigation providing precise and personalized targeting of TMS to specific area of ​​the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstims’ proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, cleared by the FDA for sale and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim markets its SmartFocus-based brain stimulation system (NBS) for diagnostic applications. The NBS System is the only FDA approved and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical speech and motor cortex mapping of the brain. Nexstim’s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

To note

