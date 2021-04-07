Northland brewers anticipate losses from pandemic

The study, conducted in partnership with the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, compiled responses from 95 breweries across the state. In 2019, the industry generated over $ 1 billion in economic activity and attracted around 3.6 million people to create brewing events. During the pandemic, 1,050 of the 8,345 jobs supported by the craft brewing industry were affected.

Pepin Young, director of taproom operations at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth, said he lost about 30% of total sales during the pandemic due to the loss of the company’s beer sales in bars and restaurants.

Everybodys story is very different, but in general the majority of breweries were down between, on the brightest side, 25% and at worst between 50, 60, 70%, Young said.

Niki McArthur, a member of the taproom team at Ursa Minor Brewing, orders customers to follow COVID-19 protocols outside the tap room. (Photo courtesy of Ursa Minor Brewing)





Respondents to the outreach survey reported that on average 73% of sales during the pandemic were made locally. Young said Bent Paddles’ ability to sell growlers and takeout crowlers has been a critical aspect of doing business, especially during the pandemic.

The Castle Danger Brewery at Two Harbors was not so lucky. It is one of five breweries unable to sell beer due to the Minnesotas Farmers Cap Act which prohibits the sale of cultivators to breweries that produce more than 20,000 barrels per year. The law is currently being challenged in the Minnesota Legislature.

Jamie MacFarlane, CFO of Castle Danger, said more than half of the breweries’ 42 full-time employees were fired during the shutdown.

If we could have sold growlers, we could have made some of those taproom workers still work, MacFarlane said. People really wanted to support us and they couldn’t. We’ve basically turned into an online t-shirt store and you can only do part of it.

Duluths Ursa Minor Brewing has also had issues selling takeout beer due to state laws. In order to sell beer directly from its tap rooms, the brewery was limited to only using 750 milliliter cans or crowlers. But due to a shortage of suppliers, aluminum cans have at times been nearly impossible to find, co-founder Ben Hugus said, especially in May and June.

MacFarlane said that in addition to aluminum cans being hard to find, when they could find them, costs had skyrocketed to two and a half times the regular cost. She said the cost of the carton for six packs has also increased by 20% since December and that breweries need to absorb those losses.

All three breweries had to lay off workers last spring, but are now reporting workforces quite similar to those before the pandemic. Hugus said he was even able to hire more people due to changes in the business model to adapt to the pandemic.

We were trying to keep innovating and pivoting in our sales channels, Hugus said. For example, our brewery was very teahouse-centric when the pandemic hit and we shifted our brewery toward wholesale because the liquor stores were never closed.

Liquor store sales helped many local breweries stay afloat when they couldn’t stay open to customers. Hugus said one of the hardest things about closures is that the brewing process is not one that you can start and stop when the legislation is passed, it can take weeks or even months.

With beer, you often plan two months ahead, just to have your beer brewed, ready, and packaged for whatever orders you have, MacFarlane pressed. No one has a pandemic clause in their business plan.

Many breweries were still trying to perfect their business plans before the pandemic hit. In 2019, there were 183 craft breweries in Minnesota, 144 more than in 2012. According to the study, it was difficult for new breweries to access state and federal assistance because many breweries simply did not have enough financial history to prove. the impact of COVID-19 on their business. For those who have recently taken on new debt to grow, lost income has made it harder to pay off debt.

Canal Park Brewing Co. temporarily closed in November after announcing the government shutdown, unable to remain open without in-person service. It will reopen later this spring.

But some changes in business were for the better. Outdoor seating has been expanded at Ursa Minor and Castle Danger, with both breweries planning to retain their patios even after the industry has started to rebound.

And the key to bounce back? These brewers say all about local support in patronage, promotion and support in legislative efforts. Hugus said his staff morale has improved since they gained access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and he could tell that customers were also starting to look forward to the future.

Were very optimistic, Young said. For us, the manufacturers, the craftsmen, would they find a way to do it.