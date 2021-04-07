Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Teleste Corporation Helsinki Stock Exchange: TLT1V

TELESTE CORPORATION SCHOLARSHIP RELEASE ON 7.4.2021 AT 19:00

DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TELESTE CORPORATION

Teleste Corporation’s annual general meeting was held today April 7, 2021. In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual general meeting was held without the presence of shareholders and their agents on the place of the meeting. The shareholders of the company attended the meeting and exercised their shareholder rights by voting in advance.

The Ordinary General Meeting adopted the accounts and consolidated accounts. The members of the Board of Directors as well as the CEO have been relieved of their responsibilities for the 2020 financial year.

The Ordinary General Meeting decided, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, that, on the basis of the adopted balance sheet, a dividend of EUR 0.12 per share would be paid for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 for the shares. other than those owned by the company. The registration date for the payment of the dividend is April 9, 2021 and the dividend is paid out on April 16, 2021.

The annual general meeting decided that the number of members of the board of directors was six. Mr. Jussi Himanen, Mr. Vesa Korpimies, Mr. Timo Luukkainen, Mr. Heikki Mkijrvi, Mr. Kai Telanne and Ms. Mirel Leino-Haltia were elected members of the Board of Directors.

It was decided that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors remains unchanged and will be distributed as follows: 66,000 euros per year for the chairman and 33,000 euros per year for each member. The annual remuneration of the director who acts as chairman of the audit committee is 49,000 euros per year. Of the annual remuneration to be paid to the members of the Board, 40% of the total amount of the gross remuneration will be used to purchase shares of Teleste Corporations for the members of the Board through trading on the regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, and the rest will be paid in cash. No separate attendance fees will be paid to members of the Board of Directors or to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. Members of the Board’s Audit Committee receive an attendance fee of EUR 400 for the meetings of the Audit Committee in which they attend.

The annual general meeting decided that the number of auditors for Teleste Corporation would be one. PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, licensed public accountants, has been elected auditor of the company and PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has appointed Mr. Markku Launis, APA, as lead auditor. It was decided to pay the auditor’s remuneration on an invoice approved by the company.

The ordinary general meeting approved the companies’ remuneration report for the year 2020.

AUTHORIZING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON THE REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

The Ordinary General Meeting decided to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the Company’s own shares on the proposal of the Board of Directors. On the basis of the authorization, the Board of Directors may repurchase a maximum of 1,200,000 own shares of the Company other than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders using the unrestricted equity through trading on the market. regulated organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition.

The buyback authorization is valid for eighteen (18) months from the resolution of the ordinary general meeting. The buyback authorization revokes the previously granted buyback authorizations.

AUTHORIZATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON THE ISSUE OF SHARES AND SPECIAL RIGHTS GIVING RIGHT TO THE SHARES

The Annual General Meeting accepted the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of new shares and / or the routing of the Company’s own shares held by the Company and / or the granting of special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act.

New shares may be issued and the Company’s own shares held by the Company may be transferred either against payment or free of charge. New shares may be issued and the Company’s own shares held by the Company may be sold to the shareholders of the Company in proportion to their current holdings in the Company, or by waiving the shareholder’s right of preemption, through a managed share issue if the Company has a material financial reason for doing so. The new shares may also be issued within the framework of a free issue of shares to the Company itself.

On the basis of the authorization, the Board of Directors is empowered to decide on the issue of new shares and / or the sale of the Company’s own shares held by the Company so that a maximum of 2,000,000 shares can be issued and / or sold in total.

The maximum number of new shares that may be subscribed and own shares held by the Company and that may be sold by virtue of the special rights granted by the Company is 1,000,000 shares in total, a number included in the maximum number of shares. new and held shares above. shares held by the company.

Authorizations are valid for eighteen (18) months from the resolution of the annual general meeting. The authorizations revoke the authorizations previously granted to decide on the issue of shares and special rights giving right to shares.

ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The board of directors, which met after the annual general meeting, elected Timo Luukkainen as chairman.

The composition of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors was decided as follows:

M / s. Mirel Leino-Haltia, president

Mr. Vesa Korpimies, member

Mr. Jussi Himanen, member

