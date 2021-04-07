You’ve worked hard for your retirement nest egg, so the idea of ​​paying taxes on those savings isn’t exactly appealing. If you know what you’re doing, you can avoid overpaying Uncle Sam when you start collecting Social Security and making withdrawals (including RMDs) from IRAs and 401 (k) s. Unfortunately, retirees don’t always know all the ins and outs of the tax code and, as a result, end up paying more taxes than necessary. For example, here is 10 questions retirees often get wrong about taxes in retirement. Take a look and see how well you really understand your own tax situation. (And check out our state-by-state guide to retiree taxes for more on how you’ll be taxed by your state during your retirement.)

Retirement tax rate Question: When you retire, will your tax rate be higher or lower than when you were working? Reply: It depends. Many people plan for retirement with the assumption that they will fall into a lower tax bracket once they retire. But this is often not the case, for the following three reasons. 1. Retirees generally no longer have all the tax deductions they once had. Their homes are almost paid off, so there is no mortgage interest deduction. There are also no children to claim as dependents, nor annual 401 (k) tax deferred contributions to reduce income. Thus, almost all of your income will be taxable at retirement. 2. Retirees want to have fun, which costs money. If you’re like a lot of new retirees, you might want to travel and indulge in hobbies you didn’t have time for before, and it doesn’t come cheap. So the income you set aside for yourself in retirement may not be much lower than what you earned in your job. 3. Future tax rates may be higher than they are today. Let’s face it, tax rates are now low in a historical context. The top tax rate of 37% in 2021 is a steal compared to the 94% of the 1940s and even the 70% range as recently as the 1970s. And given the current political climate and the Growing national debt, future tax rates could end up being much higher than they are today.

Taxation of social security benefits Question: Are social security benefits taxable? Reply: Yes. Depending on your “provisional income,” up to 85% of your Social Security benefits are subject to federal income tax. To determine your interim income, take your adjusted adjusted gross income, add half of your Social Security benefits, and add all of your tax-exempt interest. If you’re married and file your taxes jointly, here’s what you’ll look at: If your interim income is less than $ 32,000 ($ 25,000 for singles), there is no tax on your Social Security benefits.

If your income is between $ 32,000 and $ 44,000 ($ 25,000 to $ 34,000 for singles), up to 50% of your Social Security benefits may be taxed.

If your income is over $ 44,000 ($ 34,000 for singles), then up to 85% of your Social Security benefits are taxable. the IRS has a handy calculator this can help you determine if your benefits are taxable. You should also see Calculating Taxes on Social Security Benefits. And don’t forget about state taxes. In most states (but not all!), Social Security benefits are tax exempt.

Roth IRA withdrawals Question: Are Roth IRA Withdrawals Tax Free After You Retire? Reply: Yes. Roth IRAs have a big long-term tax advantage: unlike their traditional 401 (k) and IRA cousins, which are funded with pre-tax dollars, you pay taxes on your contributions to Roth up front, from so that your withdrawals are tax free once you retire. An important caveat is that you must have held your account for at least five years before you can make tax-free withdrawals. And while you can withdraw the amount you contributed at any time tax-free, you must be at least 59 years old to be able to withdraw the winnings without incurring a 10% early withdrawal penalty.

Taxation of annuity income Question: Is the income you receive from an annuity you own taxable? Reply: Probably (at least in part). If you have purchased an annuity that provides income in retirement, the portion of the payment that represents your principal is tax-free; the rest is taxable. The insurance company that sold you the annuity is required to tell you what is taxable. Different rules apply if you purchased the annuity with pre-tax funds (such as from a traditional IRA). In this case, 100% of your payment will be taxed as ordinary income. Also, be aware that you will have to pay any taxes you owe on the annuity at your regular tax rate, not the preferable capital gains rate.

RMD departure age Question: At what age should traditional IRA and 401 (k) holders start taking the Minimum Required Distributions (RMD)? Reply: 72 years old. The SECURE law raised the age of RMDs to 72 years, as of January 1, 2020. It was 70 years earlier. As for how much you’re forced to withdraw: you’ll start at around 3.65%, and that percentage grows every year. At 80, it’s 5.35%. At 90, it’s 8.77%. Figuring out the percentages might not be as difficult as you think if you try our RMD calculator. (Note that starting in 2022, RMD calculations will be adjusted so that distributions are spread over a longer period.)

RMD from multiple IRAs and 401 (k) s Question: Are RMDs calculated the same for distributions from multiple IRAs and multiple 401 (k) plans? Reply: No. There is a big difference if you have more than one retirement account. If you have multiple Traditional IRAs, RMDs are calculated separately for each IRA but can be withdrawn from any of your accounts. On the other hand, if you have multiple 401 (k) accounts, the amount should be calculated for each 401 (k) and withdrawn separately from each account. For this reason, some 401 (k) administrators calculate your required distribution and send it to you automatically if you haven’t withdrawn the money by a certain date, but IRA administrators may not automatically distribute the money. of your IRAs.

Due date of your first RMD Question: Do you have to take your first RMD before December 31 of the year you turn 72? Reply: No. Normally, you should take RMD for each year after you reach the age of 72 at the end of the year. However, you do not have to take your first RMD until April 1 of the year following your 72nd birthday. But be careful, if you delay the first withdrawal, you will also have to take your second RMD before December 31 of the same year. Because you will have to pay taxes on both RMD (minus any portion of non-deductible contributions), taking two RMD in a year could put you in a higher tax bracket. It could also have other ripple effects, such as submitting you to Medicare High Income Supplement if your adjusted gross income (plus tax-exempt interest income) exceeds $ 88,000 if you’re single or $ 176,000. if you are jointly married. (Note: these are the income thresholds to determine the 2021 supplements.)

Taxation of life insurance proceeds Question: If your spouse dies and you receive a large life insurance payment, will you have to pay tax on the money? Reply: No. You have enough to deal with during such a difficult time, so it is good to know that the life insurance proceeds paid out due to the death of the insured person are not taxable.

Estate tax threshold Question: How much does an individual’s estate have to be worth at the time of death to be hit by federal property taxes in 2021? Reply: $ 11.7 million ($ 23.4 million or more for a married couple). If the value of an estate is less than the threshold amount, no federal inheritance tax is due. Therefore, federal property taxes are not a factor for many people. However, that will change in the future. The 2017 tax reform law more than doubled the threshold for exemption from federal inheritance tax, but only temporarily. It is slated to drop back to $ 5 million (plus adjustments for inflation) in 2026. Additionally, during his 2020 campaign, President Biden called for a reduction in the exemption threshold earlier. If your estate is not subject to federal taxes, it may still owe state taxes. Twelve states and the District of Columbia charge an inheritance tax, and their exclusion limits can be well below the federal limit. In addition, six states impose inheritance tax, which is paid by your heirs. (See 18 States With Scary Death Taxes for more details.)